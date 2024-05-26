Kevin De Bruyne makes massive call on Man City future as next destination already lined-up

A major update on Kevin De Bruyne’s Manchester City future has emerged following speculation that his advisors met with 10 Saudi Arabian clubs this week ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

Rumours have been rife that the 32-year-old Belgian playmaker could walk away from The Etihad this summer after a hugely successful nine-year stay.

De Bruyne played a major part in City securing their fourth successive Premier League title this season, although the campaign finished on a sour note as Pep Guardiola’s men lost the FA Cup final to rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

The Belgium international was subbed off after 56 minutes of that as City failed to come back from a 2-0 half-time deficit at Wembley.

And while the attacking midfielder is not thought to be interested in a mega-money switch to the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal have long viewed De Bruyne as a dream signing and remain hopeful of turning his head.

His current agents, Roc Nation Sports, also have the likes of Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli and Lucas Paqueta on their books. And top reps, Alan Redmond and Renato Martinez, from the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z held face-to-face discussions with champions Al Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, among others, in the past few days during a flying, three-day business visit – as reported by the Mirror.

But it’s now reported that De Bruyne will actually extend his stay at City before eventually moving to the MLS – his overall preferred destination of choice.

San Diego FC are known to have already held private preliminary talks with the player, although De Bruyne will also have various other suitors in the States when he finally decides it’s time to quit City.

Guardiola, whose own City future is up in the air beyond next season, admitted that it was up to De Bruyne to clarify his future when speaking about the player back in February.

When quizzed on Saudi interest in his influential leader, Guardiola said: “It’s a question for him. I would love that he stays, but I don’t know.

“I listen, yeah, from some links, but I don’t know if he has an offer. I don’t know if Saudi Arabia wants him, I don’t know. I would love for him to stay here, of course. But everyone is everyone.”

Man City trio remain top Saudi targets

De Bruyne is not the only City player being linked with a move to Saudi though, with Bernardo Silva and Ederson also being linked with high-profile moves.

Brazilian stopper Ederson, 30, is on the radar of Al-Ittihad, while Silva currently favours a switch to Barcelona rather than heading to the Middle East.

The Portugal international, who has a £50m release clause in his City contract, has previously admitted that he still feels he can operate at the top level in Europe rather than chase the riches on offer in Suadi Arabia.

He admitted in an interview with RTP: “I would lie if I said I didn’t think about it [Saudi Arabia]. What interested me was the heat of playing in a UEFA Champions League semi-final, listening to the [Etihad] stadium going wild after scoring against Real Madrid in the semi-finals or when we won the final against Inter Milan. I didn’t want to give up on that.”