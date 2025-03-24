Kevin De Bruyne has indeed spoken with San Diego FC as he nears the end of his Manchester City contract, though the playmaker might have to find a different route out of the Etihad.

De Bruyne’s future is uncertain as he is waiting to see whether Man City will extend his deal beyond this summer. The attacking midfielder is one of City’s best-ever players, but he is coming towards the end of his career and has struggled with hamstring problems in recent seasons.

Various reports have tipped De Bruyne to head to Major League Soccer if he does end up leaving City at the end of the campaign.

De Bruyne likes spending time in the US and has been heavily linked with a move to their newest side, San Diego.

The club’s sporting director, Tyler Heaps, has confirmed that he has held discussions with De Bruyne and his agent over a potential summer switch.

However, Heaps has admitted that San Diego will struggle to meet the 33-year-old’s wage demands, throwing the move into doubt.

“Those rumours, I don’t know where they come from. I talked to the agent,” Heaps said (via The Sun).

“The agent has many players, obviously. Every time I see it, I say, ‘Are you the one that is saying all this stuff?’

“He’s a fantastic footballer and he loves this area.

“He goes on holidays here every single year, but I’m not sure where that rumour keeps coming from.

“I’ve had conversations with him, but I’ll tell you what, those wages won’t fit our budget at the moment in terms of what his expectations are.”

Kevin De Bruyne out of San Diego reach

San Diego have left one designated player spot open as they attempt to complete the statement signing of an elite star, with De Bruyne on their radar.

However, San Diego will likely have to sound out alternative options given the fact they will struggle to afford De Bruyne.

The Belgian’s exact wage demands are unclear, though he currently earns a huge £400,000 a week at City.

Recent reports have suggested that De Bruyne wants to stay at City for another year as he eyes a role in Belgium’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

De Bruyne is even willing to accept a reduced role under Pep Guardiola, with City expected to enter the market for a new top-class No 10 this summer.

But Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed in February that City are prepared to let De Bruyne leave this summer alongside other stars such as Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Ederson.

Marca journalist Jose Felix Diaz has claimed that De Bruyne has been offered to Real Madrid on a free transfer. Madrid, though, are looking for younger players to bolster their squad and are poised to snub the six-time Premier League winner, despite his unbelievable ability.

With a move to San Diego looking increasingly unlikely, De Bruyne may have to consider his backup option. The Saudis are long-term admirers and are willing to pay him huge money to head to the Middle East.

Man City news: Kalvin Phillips latest; star’s PL return

Meanwhile, journalist Graeme Bailey has talked up the possibility of unwanted City midfielder Kalvin Phillips heading back to Leeds United.

Phillips will need to find a permanent route out of City this summer, after spending the season on loan at Ipswich Town, and Leeds are eyeing a reunion.

Guardiola may have to come up against former City star Leroy Sane next term, if reports are to be believed.

Arsenal are on ‘red alert’ after learning that they could sign the winger on a free transfer, as his contract talks with Bayern Munich have ground to a halt.

