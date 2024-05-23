Vincent Kompany has emerged as the frontrunner to manage Bayern Munich next season, and he could damage Manchester City by helping the German heavyweights sign John Stones, according to a bombshell report.

Kompany has been relegated with Burnley this season, though he has still earned admirers for the way he has helped the club move on from Sean Dyche and gotten the team playing a possession-based style. The Belgian had been expected to remain at Turf Moor and help Burnley challenge for promotion from the Championship again next term, but that is no longer guaranteed.

On Tuesday, it surprisingly emerged that Kompany has become a target for Bayern as they look to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Several insiders have stated that the move is advancing, as Kompany has reached a verbal agreement with Bayern. The coach is currently waiting to see if the two sides can agree a compensation fee.

Should Kompany be confirmed as Bayern’s new manager, then he will need to make some transformative signings as the Bavarians have fallen way behind Bayer Leverkusen. They even finished third in the Bundesliga, behind Stuttgart.

To get Bayern challenging again, Kompany could raid his former club Man City for some of their top stars. Football Insider claim City defender Stones is at the top of Kompany and Bayern’s wish list, setting up a ‘sensational raid’ on the reigning Premier League champions.

Kompany is a huge admirer of the centre-back, having played alongside him for three years at the Etihad between 2016 and 2019.

City legend Kompany could try to convince Stones on a huge switch to the Allianz Arena by pointing out how England team-mates Harry Kane and Eric Dier have shone in Germany. Kane enjoyed a record-breaking debut campaign with Bayern by netting 44 goals in 45 games, while Dier has surprisingly become a regular starter, despite the club also having Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae on their books.

Man City transfers: John Stones wanted by Euro titan

While Stones has won plenty of silverware at City, there are two reasons why he might consider such a transfer. The first is that he is reportedly ‘unhappy’ about being left on the bench in recent weeks, despite returning to full fitness.

After all, when the 29-year-old has been on top form, he has emerged into one of City’s most vital stars and has earned lots of praise from Guardiola.

The second important factor to consider is that Stones only has two years left on his City contract. The Citizens will soon decide whether to offer him a lucrative extension, but Stones might go down a different route by pushing for a big move to Bayern.

Should Stones signal his desire to leave City, then Bayern will have to pay a major fee to strike a deal. City paid Everton £47.5m to sign Stones in August 2016 and they will want to make a profit when he leaves. City can justify demanding a big sum by pointing to the fact Stones is a coveted ball-playing defender who can also move into midfield if required.

