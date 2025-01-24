Kyle Walker has officially signed for Italian giants AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, which includes an option to buy him permanently for £4m.

The move could end the right-back’s career with Man City, whom he joined from Tottenham back in 2017, before he played a major role in their recent success.

Walker, 34, has made a total of 319 appearances for Man City, scoring six goals and winning an incredible 17 major trophies in the process, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League title.

Milan are set to cover the majority of Walker’s £150,000 per week wages as part of their loan agreement with Man City.

Reports suggest the veteran defender turned down multiple other offers to join Milan, due to their willingness to offer him a two-year contract, depending on his performances over the coming months.

In a social media post after completing the move, Walker gave an emotional farewell to Man City and particularly, Pep Guardiola.

“Manchester City… where do I start?” Walker wrote. “Signing for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true. Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous treble is something I could only have dreamt as a child.

“To play alongside so many top players has pushed me to be the best version of myself, and I’m truly grateful f for the opportunity I’ve had at the Etihad. A huge thank you to so many people, the coaching staff, the kit men and all the backroom staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

“You make every day enjoyable and provide the platform for us to perform at our best. To my teammates, from the moment I walked through the door I felt at home. Thank you for the great memories and for all the success we have shared together. You are friends, but also family for life.

“To Pep Guardiola, thank you for believing in me and working so hard to bring me here in 2017. Together, we’ve celebrated 17 trophies, and your guidance has helped shape me into the player I am today.

“I’ll be forever grateful. To Annie, our children and all my family who have been there and supported me on this journey thank you.

“Most importantly, to the fans—thank you for embracing me as one of your own from day one. Your unwavering support, week in, week out, home and away, will never be forgotten. I wish you all constant success going forward.”

Man City round-up: Andrea Cambiaso latest / Douglas Luiz snubbed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has confirmed that Man City are seriously interested in Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso.

We understand that the Cityzens plan to intensify contacts in the coming days before submitting an official offer.

Man City are willing to bid €60-65million (up to £55m / $68.3m) including add-ons for Cambiaso. Juventus, though, are holding firm and are demanding a minimum of €80m (£67.6m / $84.1m) to consider a deal.

In other news, Man City are one of the clubs to have been offered the chance to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz this month, but they are not interested in a deal, per TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher.

Juventus are looking for a fee in the region of £45million for Luiz and are waiting from approaches from clubs who are interested in doing a deal, with Chelsea believed to be keeping tabs on the situation.

