Kyle Walker has hit out at a Manchester City supporter for claiming his recent behaviour is ‘completely unacceptable’ and a ‘disgrace’.

The Man City captain has played 18 times this season, with 15 of those appearances coming in the Premier League. Walker remains a regular starter under Pep Guardiola, though it will not be long before he leaves the Etihad.

Guardiola confirmed on Sunday that the right-back has asked to leave City.

“Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career,” the manager said.

“In his [Walker’s] mind, he would like to explore it, to go to another country, to play the last years [somewhere else] for many reasons.

“For that reason, I prefer playing other players whose mind is here.”

Walker has been left out of the squad for City’s recent matches against Salford and Brentford.

Following the 2-2 draw with Brentford, fan account City Chief wrote on social media: ‘Kyle Walker’s behavior is completely unacceptable. As club captain, failing to show up for matches is a disgrace.

‘If you want to leave, do it with respect—this is not the way. Your lack of commitment has been a major factor in this disappointing campaign.’

But Walker was not happy with this criticism, responding: ‘Failed to turn up? I can’t be at Brentford and training at the same time. You may need to check your sources.’

DON’T MISS – The longest serving managers in English football: Arsenal boss Arteta in fourth, Amorim moves up list…

Kyle Walker eyeing AC Milan transfer

The England international has been tentatively linked with a shock move to Premier League rivals Liverpool, but it is far more likely he will join AC Milan.

Walker has rejected advances from Saudi Arabian clubs as he is prioritising a switch to Milan.

The 34-year-old believes this is the best way for him to reach 100 England caps – he is currently on 93.

Walker leaving City will represent the end of an era. He has made over 300 appearances for the club since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2017.

Walker has helped City to win one Champions League, six league titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups – plus other silverware – during his time in Manchester.

Man City transfers: Worrying Real Madrid claim

Meanwhile, a report has suggested Real Madrid could bid for recent City arrival Savinho this month.

Savinho only joined City last summer but his electric performances have captured the attention of both Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

City will do all they can to keep the Brazilian starlet though, viewing him as an ‘untouchable’ member of Guardiola’s squad.

City transfers quiz – who joined first?