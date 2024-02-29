Kylian Mbappe: Man City embarrassed as insider gives brutal response to sensational Guardiola link-up

Manchester City never had a real chance of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer, with a French football expert explaining what has been going on behind the scenes amid talk of a huge switch to Real Madrid.

On February 15, Mbappe finally confirmed he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season, following months of speculation about an exit. The firm decision put Europe’s elite clubs on alert, as arguably the best player in the world will be moving for no transfer fee this summer.

As is the case with most top players, Mbappe has been linked with a huge move to the Premier League. Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd have all taken a look to see if they can afford the striker.

However, his massive salary demands are likely to prove very problematic. Plus, it will be extremely tough for any of those clubs to win the race for Mbappe, as the 25-year-old is gunning to become the new talisman at Real Madrid.

The Spanish media have even claimed that Mbappe has already been offered a five-year deal by Madrid, though he will have to take a pay cut from his astronomical PSG earnings.

Ligue 1 specialist Jonathan Johnson has now revealed the truth behind reports that City were in discussions with Mbappe’s entourage over a huge link-up with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

DON’T MISS: £175m Arsenal dream in tatters as Man City accelerate move for ‘world-class’ Prem star

In a major blow for the Citizens, Johnson states that the World Cup winner only used them as a bargaining chip to try and get more money out of Madrid.

“My understanding is that they [Mbappe’s entourage] are a group of very switched-on individuals who know the kind of leverage they have with a player of Mbappe’s calibre,” the journalist said in his latest Daily Briefing column.

Man City had no chance in Kylian Mbappe hunt – journalist

“So sounding out some of the biggest clubs like Man City in order to extrapolate the best offer they can out of Real Madrid is a no-brainer.

“This allows them to go to the table armed with the knowledge of what other clubs would be willing to pay for him, but it doesn’t mean that the intention was to seriously consider a move to anywhere other than Real Madrid, but it was just to get the best contract possible.”

On the wider Mbappe transfer saga, Johnson added: “We don’t have anything official from PSG or Real Madrid yet either, but what we do know is that PSG probably won’t announce Mbappe’s departure until he’s communicated that he’s signed a contract with Real Madrid.

“Another key detail in terms of the timing of all this could be when it becomes clear whether or not the two clubs can meet in the Champions League this season.

“So, in theory that means it might be a while yet before we get an announcement on that, but should one or the other drop out of the competition then that could pave the way for there to be some official communication sooner rather than later.

“From what I’m told, one reason the deal is still to be signed on the dotted line is related to his Olympic participation, and other various moveable parts.”

Erling Haaland could now stay at City

It will be hugely frustrating for City that Mbappe never had any real intention of joining their ranks. Although, his move to Madrid could be a blessing in disguise.

As Mbappe is likely to operate as Madrid’s new No 9, his transfer could delay Erling Haaland swapping Manchester for the Spanish capital.

Madrid are huge admirers of both Mbappe and Haaland, viewing them as the main ‘Galacticos’ of this new era. But it remains to be seen whether Madrid will be able to afford both, as well as play them at the same time.

Instead, City might have to deal with a big approach from Madrid’s rivals Barcelona for their devastating striker.

READ MORE: Major Erling Haaland worry for Man City as striker’s agent ‘meets with Barcelona’ to discuss transfer; game over for second superstar