Manchester City are taking their January spending spree to the next level by ramping up their interest in Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso, it has been claimed.

According to reports in Italy, Man City are ready to ‘swoop’ for Cambiaso as they hold ‘concrete interest’ in landing him. Pep Guardiola’s side have already held a meeting with Juve to discuss a potential winter transfer, too.

Juve do not want to sell the full-back midway through the campaign, viewing him as an ‘indispensable’ member of the team.

But the report, which comes from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, states that City are ‘ready’ to launch a big-money offer regardless of Juve’s stance.

City have drawn up a €60-65million proposal (up to £54.7m / $67m) as they are eager to make the Italy international their new left-back. Such a move would allow £77m signing Josko Gvardiol to play as a centre-half on a more regular basis.

During talks with City, Juve have insisted they want €80m (£67m / $82.4m) before selling Cambiaso this month. However, City clearly feel there is a deal to be done at a lower price.

This report has confirmed recent speculation that City are eyeing the 24-year-old as a potential January recruit.

Although, it is important to note that BBC Sport are indicating this transfer is not as advanced as the Italian press are making out.

Fabrizio Romano has also provided his take on the situation. He states that City have scheduled ‘direct contact’ with Juve officials to discuss Cambiaso, though no bid has been submitted – yet.

Man City to sign Marmoush before Cambiaso talks

Romano adds that securing a deal for Omar Marmoush remains City’s top priority, with City to chase Cambiaso after the Egyptian.

It emerged on Thursday afternoon that City have struck an ‘agreement in principle’ with Eintracht Frankfurt for Marmoush, though the exact cost of the operation has yet to be revealed.

City have already agreed personal terms with the striker, with a deal expected to cost between £50-65m.

City have had a poor season so far compared to their incredibly high standards, and this has prompted Etihad chiefs to attack the January window.

Deals have already been agreed for Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov and Brazilian starlet Vitor Reis to join in the coming days.

The pair are viewed as two of the best young centre-backs around and will cost roughly £72m combined.

Man City latest: Walker row; Savinho exit claim

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker’s exit from City is at risk of getting messy after he had a heated exchange with a supporter online.

One fan account labelled Walker a ‘disgrace’ for missing the 2-2 draw with Brentford on Tuesday.

But the defender hit back by urging the supporter to ‘check their sources’ as he was actually training after being left out of Guardiola’s squad.

City are open to Walker leaving as he is now 34 years old and nearing the end of his career. Savinho, though, is a player City will not want to lose.

Reports claim Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have registered their interest in the Brazilian amid his upturn in form.

City will not sanction Savinho’s exit in January though as he has been given ‘untouchable’ status.

