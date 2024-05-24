Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign a new midfielder this summer and will have to look for an alternative to his top target Lucas Paqueta.

The West Ham midfielder came close to joining the Cityzens last summer but the move collapsed due to an investigation involving the midfielder for allegedly breaking betting rules.

The accusations against Paqueta had seemed to have gone quiet but on Thursday he was charged for spot fixing by the Football Association and could face a lengthy ban.

Man City were expected to reignite their pursuit of the Brazilian this summer but Guardiola will now have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder.

READ MORE: Vincent Kompany to raid Man City for TWO fan favourites in ultimate betrayal of Pep Guardiola

Speaking on Paqueta’s case, journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “There were whispers that he would get off without charge, so this is a bit of a surprise and I think the immediate reaction from Paqueta is genuine in terms of the shock he conveys.

“In terms of the knock-on impact it has, Man City have been positioning themselves to make a new bid to sign him in the summer.

“This news shakes things up in that sense, even though it’s too early to know exactly what the punishment would be around this.”

Man City eye Bruno Guimaraes swoop

Jones believes that Man City could opt to pursue a deal for Newcastle’s star man Bruno Guimaraes as an alternative to Paqueta.

The Magpies’ centre-mid has a £100m release clause in his contract – which is valid until June 30 – and several top European clubs are seriously considering triggering it.

“I do wonder if [the developments regarding Paqueta] means City look to focus more clearly on Bruno Guimaraes as a target for the summer window when it opens,” Jones added.

“They have been looking at potentially bidding for both Bruno and Paqueta but maybe this makes a push for Guimaraes even more likely to make sure they get one of them in.”

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Guardiola is a big fan of Guimaraes and believes he would fit in well to his Man City team.

The 26-year-old joined Newcastle for £40m in January 2022 and played a key role in helping them qualify for the Champions League in 2022/23.

Guimaraes made 37 Premier League appearances this season, scoring an impressive seven goals and making eight assists in the process.

He could provide competition for the likes of Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes at the Etihad.

It will be interesting to see if City are willing to trigger the £100m clause in Guimaraes’ contract in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool transfers: Offer ‘prepared’ for incredible Man City target as blockbuster transfer takes shape