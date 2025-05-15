Manchester City are gearing up to submit their first official offer for AC Milan midfield dynamo Tijjani Reijnders, TEAMtalk understands – but they may have to dig deeper than initially planned.

The Premier League champions have been tracking the Dutch international since late 2024, as we exclusively revealed in December.

Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that City are sticking to their original strategy, with a €60m (£50.4m) budget earmarked for the 26-year-old – as we revealed on March 21 – and an opening proposal expected in the coming days or weeks.

However, a new twist has emerged. Milan, who initially appeared open to a deal at that valuation, have since moved the goalposts.

The Serie A giants are now holding out for a minimum of €90m (£76m), buoyed by the fact that multiple clubs are circling – and aware of City’s determination to land the player.

One reason behind the shift in stance is Milan’s looming risk of missing out on European competition next season. While that could force them to consider a high-profile sale, sources indicate that the Rossoneri will only sanction a move for Reijnders if it triggers a significant financial windfall.

They’re under no pressure to sell, especially after tying the midfielder down to a new deal until 2030, but City still haven’t given up, while Real Madrid are another side to watch.

READ MORE: Xabi Alonso warned £40m Real Madrid star ‘will probably go to Man City’

Real Madrid could join Reijnders race

Real Madrid have expressed interest in Reijnders previously and could be tempted to re-enter the frame – something Milan are hoping for in a bid to spark a bidding war and drive up the price even further.

Despite the complications, City remain firmly in the race. Reijnders has been identified as a priority target by Pep Guardiola’s recruitment team, and with Milan’s financial situation hanging in the balance, the next few weeks could prove decisive in one of the summer’s biggest potential deals.

City’s squad could look different next season. Kevin de Bruyne has announced that he will leave when his contract expires this summer, and as we’ve consistently reported, revamping the midfield is a key aim for Guardiola.

Reijnders is undoubtedly one of the Serie A’s best midfielders on his day and a key player for Milan. He can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder, and has notched 15 goals and five assists in 52 appearances across all competitions this season.

City have scouted Reijnders extensively this GDFM and it will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a lower fee than Milan’s €90m price tag, with an opening proposal to be launched imminently.

DON’T MISS: The SEVEN Manchester City players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Latest Man City news

👉 Newcastle ‘refusing to sell’ star man with Man City succession plan left in tatters

👉 Nott’m Forest plot HUGE Man City, Liverpool raids in ‘aggressive’ summer shake-up

👉 Man City plotting gargantuan £190m triple deal to ignite post De Bruyne era – sources

Man City QUIZ: Biggest sale per year, 2014-24