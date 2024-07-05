League champions ready to hijack Man City transfer and shatter Barcelona dream

Inter Milan are showing genuine interest in hijacking a Manchester City transfer and shattering a Barcelona dream, and the Serie A champions are well-placed to offer superior terms, according to a report.

Joao Cancelo remains an elite-level performer, though does not have a place back at parent club Man City.

Cancelo spent last season loaned to Barcelona and both he and Barca are keen to extend their relationship.

However, Barcelona simply cannot finance a permanent move and Man City are resistant to sanctioning another loan spell.

Cancelo has yet to return to training at Man City given he’s away with Portugal at Euro 2024. The versatile full-back is reportedly not eager to do so once his participation in the Euros has concluded.

While the 30-year-old defender isn’t keen on a stay at the Etihad Stadium, he doesn’t want to make a call on his future until after his national team duty.

He is reputed to favour a return to Barcelona and for their part the Spanish powerhouse are hoping Man City will do them a giant favour by allowing Cancelo to leave on a free transfer. That outcome appears highly unlikely, however.

Instead, a return to Italian giants Inter Milan where Cancelo previously spent the 2017/28 season on loan could be possible.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Cancelo has drawn the attention of Inter who are exploring a move.

Inter are said to be looking for capable wide players to fill the anticipated gap left by the injury to Tajon Buchanan. Buchanan suffered a broken leg in training with the Canadian national team and has since undergone surgery to repair the break.

Having spent the last 18 months out on loan, Cancelo doesn’t believe he has a future at Manchester City even if he wouldn’t be drawn into talk of a departure during the Euros.

Inter’s preference – like Barcelona – would be a loan deal. However, if push came to shove they would be able to put up a higher transfer fee that Barcelona if it’s a permanent move or bust.

Saudi interest complicates Inter and Barcelona pursuits

Fresh reports suggest that Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq are now keen on signing Cancelo as well.

The transfer fee of £25m that Manchester City have placed on Cancelo wouldn’t be an issue for the cash-rich Saudi sides.

However, the Saudi clubs would need to do a lot of work to convince Cancelo to sign with them ahead of making a return to either the Nou Camp or San Siro.

Still very much a force for club and country, Cancelo would likely favour remaining in one of the big European leagues over a massive salary in Saudi Arabia.

