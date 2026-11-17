Manchester City will now be seriously regretting their decision to bin off James Trafford for Gianluigi Donnarumma, a pundit has explained, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has delivered a surprising response when asked to pick between the Leeds United star and Everton’s Jordan Pickford for England.

Since Trafford’s recent heroics against Spain on Sunday night, where he made a crucial double save in second-half stoppage time to keep England’s lead intact, the 24-year-old has received heaps of praise for his development since leaving City in the summer.

Trafford, who has broken the British record transfer fee for a goalkeeper twice, joined the Whites in August and has since impressed across his 11 appearances in all competitions, where he has kept five clean sheets.

Following his positive start in West Yorkshire, Trafford was pushed into the England starting side for their big game against Spain on Sunday, and his outstanding performance has created question marks around who deserves the nation’s no.1 shirt.

Many, like former Premier League and England striker Darren Bent, believe that Thomas Tuchel’s faith in Trafford for Sunday night’s important Nations League clash may suggest the nation’s goalkeeping transition has already begun.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent said: “That was a big vote of confidence. Playing against the World champions in Spain, and you don’t opt for your number one (Pickford).

“I think that is a sign that potentially the guard’s changing. But for James Trafford, last night I thought he was outstanding.

“The double save, the first one is a routine save, but it’s the reaction for the second save.

“I thought he was brilliant. He still makes me slightly nervous with the ball at his feet, slightly, but fair play to him.”

Regardless of Trafford’s eye-catching form, Manchester City would have never expected the Englishman to outperform their Italian no.1, Donnarumma, especially after signing the then 26-year-old in favour of Trafford at the end of the 2025 summer transfer window.

But that seems to be how things are shaping up, particularly after Donnarumma’s shaky start to the season for both club and country.

When asked if he thought City fans would take Trafford over Donnarumma currently, Bent replied: “Potentially, yes.

“The moment Donnarumma was made available, we all went, ‘You’ve got to take him. You have to take him’,” he continued.

“But James Trafford, fair play, he’s gone to Leeds and played really well.”

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Calvert-Lewin commends Leeds goalie

Leeds striker Calvert-Lewin has hailed Trafford for his recent form, but insists we shouldn’t just praise the rising talent, insisting that England has two ‘exceptional goalkeepers’.

Calvert-Lewin, who has played with Jordan Pickford during his time at Everton and now with Trafford at Leeds, believes both are outstanding players, but agrees Trafford does have age on his side.

In an interview with Yorkshire Evening Post, Calvert-Lewin said: “I think we’re fortunate now that we’ve got two exceptional goalkeepers.

“One thing that is true for both of them is they’re very self-confident and confident in their ability, which is what I think you need from England’s number one.

“I played with Pickers for nine years at Everton, so I’ve seen him grow and what a career he’s had for England. I don’t think that can be so quickly disregarded at all.

“But now I’m playing with James Trafford, who is a younger, confident, top, top goalkeeper, and I’m seeing his quality week in, week out now. I think it’s something that should be appreciated by us as a nation.

“You just get that feeling when you see someone up close, and I see him on a matchday. He’s got all the qualities that are needed to be a top, top goalie for me.”

Whilst Leeds seem to have found their man between the sticks, they are still looking to upgrade in other areas of the pitch, and despite being pushed back on a January signing, they have kept an interest in an in-form Moroccan forward.