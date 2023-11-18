Leeds star sheds light on ‘obvious’ next step for former teammate after culture shock at PL giant

Patrick Bamford has detailed how Kalvin Phillips is in a “tough” situation after moving from Leeds to Manchester City, and feels he’ll “obviously” try to find himself game-time.

Phillips was central to the Whites’ side for years, both in the Championship and the Premier League. His level rose as his boyhood club found their way back to the top flight after a 16-year absence.

On that first season back, he was one of the starring members of the side that finished ninth in the league.

While performances from the squad slipped the following campaign, he continued to string together good games time after time, leading to his move to City.

Things have not quite panned out for him at the Etihad. In a year and a half with City, Phillips has managed 29 appearances, largely from the bench.

He’s played for just 89 minutes in the Premier League this season.

While City are flying high at the top of the league and have won every Champions League game they’ve played so far, Phillips won’t tale much solace in that, having largely watched from the sidelines, as he did when the club won the treble last term.

His former teammate Bamford thinks what followed the move to the club will have been a little bit of a culture shock.

Bamford details Phillips shock

“It’s tough for him, because he’s going from probably being one of the best players at Leeds to Man City where the best player in his position [Rodri] is just like a metronome. There’s not even much you can say to him,” he said on My Mate’s A Footballer.

“When he comes into the team, they’re always going to draw comparisons between them. He’s obviously going to look at what he can do to get back playing – and whatever that means for him.”

Indeed, Phillips is not helped by the fact there’s a discernible drop in quality from Rodri to him.

He’d have felt after his move from Leeds that he could make it to that level, but the contrast remains stark, and is likely why Pep Guardiola isn’t too bothered about playing him, knowing there’s a world-class player ahead in the pecking order that he doesn’t need to improve.

Next step for Phillips is obvious

Bamford feels that Phillips will do his all to get back on the pitch given his current horror scenario.

“This is one of those where the public say he should just be happy because he’s getting paid an absolute fortune, but there is no way, no matter how much you’re getting paid, you cannot be happy sitting on the bench,” Bamford added.

“I think it is one where he is chasing to get back in the England team and any footballer is going to choose playing over getting that extra bit of money.”

While Bamford did not say outright that will lead Phillips to move away, given his City prospects don’t seem to improving, it seems he’s suggesting that’s the case.

The midfielder has been linked with Newcastle United and Juventus of late, and a recent report suggested the former is his preferred destination.

While there’s a lot of competition for midfield places, there’s likely to be more opportunity for Phillips, given he won’t have one of the very best holding-midfielders in the world ahead of him at St James’ Park.

