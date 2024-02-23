Life after Man City: Pep Guardiola comes clean on what comes next amid links to England job

Pep Guardiola is again being linked with the England job

Pep Guardiola has revealed that he wants to manage a national team when he leaves Manchester City, fuelling rumours that he could take the England job.

The Spaniard has guided the Cityzens to 16 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League and is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the world.

He also enjoyed huge success with previous clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2025 but recently hinted that he could extend his deal after admitting he had the ‘energy’ to take it on.

“I have energy. I’m not going to answer. One year and a half is a lot of time in football. I arrived here with long hair and look what happened,” he said in a press conference in November.

Now, Guardiola has revealed his plans for life after Man City and England fans will be hoping that the Three Lions job is in his thinking after he was reportedly ‘offered’ the role last year.

Gareth Southgate is expected to leave England after this years European Championships, but hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of staying on.

Guardiola reveals dream of managing at a World Cup

In a recent interview with ESPN Brazil, Guardiola declared his ambition to manage a national team one day. As well as the links to England, he has also been rumoured to be interested in the Spain job.

“A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that.”

“I don’t know who would want me! To work for a national team they have to want you, just like a club.

“When I started in this I never thought about winning a league title or winning the Champions League. No. I thought, I have a job? OK.

“I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro or a Copa América, or whatever it is. I would like that.

“I don’t know when that would be, if that is five, 10, 15 years from now but I would like to have the experience of being a manager in a World Cup.”

England, of course, will be playing in the World Cup in 2026 with a host of top talents at their disposal, and given Guardiola’s CV, he could be the man to help them finally clinch the trophy again.

With that in mind, this is a story to keep a close eye on if Southgate does part ways with England after the Euros.

