Liverpool fears confirmed with Man City tipped to pursue perfect Rodri replacement Reds love

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is wanted by Manchester City to take the place of the injured Rodri

Liverpool could be in trouble, as Manchester City could reportedly pursue Reds target Martin Zubimendi in the summer, amid an injury to defensive-midfielder Rodri.

The Reds tried but failed to improve their holding-midfield stocks in the summer. After attempts to sign Zubimendi were knocked back by the player, they have persisted with Ryan Gravenberch.

But Liverpool were given hope of going back for Zubimendi when it was suggested he regretted not moving from Real Sociedad in the summer.

That hope was partially dashed when Jamie Carragher suggested City could come after Zubimendi following Rodri sustaining a long-term injury.

Those fears have been confirmed, with Football Insider stating the Citizens could attempt to persuade the Spaniard through the door in January.

It is believed City are set to prioritise the signing of a central midfielder in January, as though Mateo Kovacic has acquitted himself well in front of the defence, the club feels they need to upgrade the position.

Carragher thinks Zubimendi is the one

Carragher also told Liverpool that they should go back in for Zubimendi in January given how keen on him they were in the summer.

He said: “All the focus in the summer was on finding a deep No 6, with Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi close to joining. Given the recruitment team decided he was the one, why not revisit that interest and see if he can be persuaded to change his mind about a move to England?”

But with City attempting to persuade him, Liverpool could be in bother.

They would be able to spend more money, and after achieving four Premier League titles in the past four years, they are surely the more glamorous option.

Man City round-up: Guardiola future in the air

City could soon lose the services of Pep Guardiola, with the manager receiving constant calls from Brazil to gauge potential interest in taking the top job there.

It’s felt, though, that there is still a chance the boss renews his contract at the Etihad for another year.

Meanwhile, City’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz has gotten slightly more difficult, with Liverpool and Chelsea both said to have taken steps towards the transfer.

City are also being tipped to move for Hakan Calhanoglu, with the Inter Milan midfielder potentially able to take over from injured Rodri.

A blow could come City’s way in the pursuit of another Serie A midfielder – AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders – as Milan are planning to do their all to tie him down in January.

