Manchester City are rivalling Liverpool for the signing of talented Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, and Pep Guardiola’s side have reportedly surged ahead in the race.

The Cityzens are gearing up for a frantic summer window in which several players will come and go, as Guardiola looks to build a squad capable of dominating European football again.

A priority is the signing of a new full-back, following the departure of Kyle Walker, who’s loan with AC Milan includes an option to buy.

According to Football Insider, Man City are ‘in the driving seat’ to sign Juventus ace Cambiaso, and have been ‘working on a deal since January.’

This comes after Liverpool had reportedly identified the full-back, who can play on the right or left of defence, as an ‘ideal replacement for the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold.’

The 25-year-old is a key player for Juventus, having made 30 Serie A appearances this season, notching two goals and two assists in the process.

However, the report claims that if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League, they could be ‘forced’ to sell Cambiaso for £40m-£50m. The Turin-based side currently sit fourth in the table, but Bologna, Roma, Lazio and Fiorentina are all close behind.

Man City clear frontrunners in Andrea Cambiaso race

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed on January 24 that Man City have identified Cambiaso as a leading target, who can immediately fill the void left by Walker.

Galetti informed us that Guardiola himself has endorsed the Italian’s signing after watching his performances this season. Guardiola believes he would be a good fit for his system.

The fact that Cambiaso can play as a right-back or left-back is also understood to be appealing to the Cityzens.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been heavily linked with the Juventus star recently, but we understand that Arne Slot is in no major panic to bring in an instant replacement for Alexander-Arnold, whose set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on April 29 that Liverpool back talented youngster Conor Bradley to be Alexander-Arnold’s successor, after the 21-year-old has impressed this term.

With this in mind, everything points towards Man City winning the race for Cambiaso, if they are willing to match his price tag of around £45m.

