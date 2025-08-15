How are Man City's loanees getting on this season?

Manchester City have 10 players out on loan during the 2025/26 season and we’re keeping track of how all of them are getting on over their spells away from the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola likes to work with a small squad to try and keep his players happy, so City have signed off on several loan exits as usual this season. Among the players still under contract with City but plying their trade elsewhere are a mix of young players developing their potential and more familiar faces looking for a new challenge.

But who’s going to make the most of their time away and for whom might this be the beginning of the end?

Here, TEAMtalk will be guiding you through the form of each Manchester City loanee throughout the 2025/26 season.

Oliver Whatmuff

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Rochdale

Appearances: 1

Goals conceded: 0

Not turning 18 until November, City youth goalkeeper Whatmuff is developing in the National League with Rochdale.

He kept a clean sheet on his debut in their season opener against Boreham Wood.

Vitor Reis

Position: Centre-back

Club: Girona

Appearances: 0

Goals: 0

One of City’s January additions, Reis has moved to fellow City Group side Girona for the 2025/26 campaign.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey

Position: Centre-back

Club: Celtic

Appearances: 0

Goals: 0

Simpson-Pusey signed for Celtic on August 5, by which point the Scottish Premiership season was already underway.

While he has joined in with training at Celtic, he wasn’t ready to play in their next game, with Brendan Rodgers confirming: “He’s a little bit away in fairness to Jahmai. He’s been training with the small group at Manchester City and isn’t quite up to speed yet.

“You can see his quality straightaway and it’s just going to take a bit of time in terms of his fitness and the intensity.”

Juma Bah

Position: Centre-back

Club: Nice

Appearances: 2

Goals: 0

After ending last season on loan in Ligue 1 with Lens, Bah is back in French football with Nice this term.

He played the full 90 minutes in both legs of their Champions League third qualifying round tie with Benfica and was booked in the first half of both defeats.

Max Alleyne

Position: Centre-back

Club: Watford

Appearances: 2

Goals: 0

On the first loan spell of his career, Alleyne made his debut for Watford as a late substitute in their Championship loss to Charlton Athletic on the opening weekend.

A few days later, he earned his first start at centre-back in an EFL Cup loss to Norwich City.

Finley Burns

Position: Centre-back

Club: Reading

Appearances: 3

Goals: 0

Burns has played every competitive minute possible since joining Reading on loan for the 2025/26 season, making two appearances in League One and one in the EFL Cup.

He was on the losing side in both league games, scoring an own goal 20 minutes into the season opener against Lincoln City, but helped Reading advance at Portsmouth’s expense in the cup.

Tomas Galvez

Position: Left-back

Club: Cambuur

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

After playing for Cambuur last season as well, Galvez made his second debut for the Dutch second-tier side by starting at left-back against FC Dordrecht on August 8 in a 1-0 loss.

Jack Grealish

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: Everton

Appearances: 0

Goals: 0

After completing his loan move to Everton, City’s record signing Grealish explained his choice, revealing: “I said to my agent: ‘I don’t want to go anywhere else. If we can get this deal done, then I want to go and play for Everton’.”

The attacking midfielder’s move happened after all of Everton’s pre-season fixtures, so he’ll be hoping to get up and running quickly in the Premier League at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Joel Ndala

Position: Winger

Club: Hull City

Appearances: 2

Goals: 1

Ndala debuted for Hull City by starting on the left wing in their Championship opener against Coventry City, which ended as a goalless draw.

A few days later, he grabbed his first goal for the Tigers in their EFL Cup clash with Wrexham. However, the match went to penalties and his effort that hit the crossbar was the only – and thus decisive – miss.

Divin Mubama

Position: Striker

Club: Stoke City

Appearances: 2

Goals: 1

Mubama enjoyed a promising debut for Stoke, scoring with a header in their 3-1 win over Derby County in their first game of the Championship season.

When the Potters went up against Walsall in the EFL Cup a few days later, Mubama came on as a substitute at the end before seeing his penalty saved in the shootout (although his side still advanced to the next round).