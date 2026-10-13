Man City FFP: Luis Enrique backs Man City ahead of PSG showdown – ‘I hope…’

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has had his say on the Manchester City FFP saga after the Etihad outfit were found guilty of breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.

City are facing up to the prospect of severe sanctions, including potential relegation from English football’s top-flight, after an independent commission found them guilty of all but one of the 115 charges against them between 2009 and 2018.

While Man City have appealed the verdict and continue to deny any wrongdoing, there is also the possibility that titles won during that period could be stripped.

Former City boss Pep Guardiola, who left the club in May, is set to return to The Etihad for Wednesday’s clash against PSG in the Champions League.

Guardiola has already given his full backing to his old club, stating on social media after the guilty verdict: “I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever.

“I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran [Soriano], the players, staff, [manager] Enzo [Maresca] and you, our unique supporters.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together.

“I love you all.”

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Enrique against stripping Man City of titles

Luis Enrique is a close friend and former Barcelona teammate of Guardiola and is of the opinion that what City won on the field should not be taken away from them.

“I think what they’ve done on the pitch has been incredible over the last few years and I think they certainly deserve to win on the pitch all the trophies that they have won,” the PSG boss said in a pre-match press conference.

“I think the trophies that you win on the pitch remains on the pitch and they deserve to win. I hope they can avoid that sanction, that’s what I feel.”

In the midst of everything going on around him, Enzo Maresca has made a flawless start to succeeding Etihad legend Guardiola.

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The former Chelsea boss has won all eight games in all competitions, but Enrique dismissed suggestions that Wednesday’s match is the chance to lay down an early marker for either side in the competition.

“January is when you can really see the team’s level,” he added. “Five or six months down the line, things are so different. Many teams change.

“But it’s an interesting match at this stage, a fun one to watch.”