Major Erling Haaland worry for Man City as striker’s agent ‘meets with Barcelona’ to discuss transfer; game over for second superstar

Manchester City have renewed reason to fear they could lose Erling Haaland after his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, was pictured meeting with Barcelona to discuss what has been billed as a blockbuster transfer to the Nou Camp.

The Norwegian superstar has shattered countless goalscoring records since his bargain £47.5m move to the Etihad in summer 2022, having already scored a staggering 79 goals in 83 appearances for Manchester City. That tally includes 27 in 30 games this season, with his figures significaly propelled off the back of his five-goal display on Tuesday night as Pep Guardiola’s side despatched of Luton 6-2 to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

However, despite helping City to win the Treble in his first season at the Etihad, Haaland‘s future at the club has been overshadowed by consistent rumours that his spell at the club will only prove to be brief.

Indeed, he has been strongly linked with a blockbuster move to Real Madrid over the past year, amid claims the star’s representative, Mino Raiola, mapped out a future move to the Bernabeu before his passing in May 2022.

Those rumours have gathered pace amid claims that Real president Florentino Perez wants to partner Haaland up with Kylian Mbappe in a return to the Galacticos era at the Bernabeu.

Since Raiola’s death, it is Pimenta who has taken up the mantle of shaping Haaland’s career and the former lawyer has done little to ease speculation that Haaland could be destined to leave City for Spain.

But rather than leaving for Real, reports in Spain believe it is a move to Barcelona which is now more likely for the 234-goal striker.

Haaland agent meets Barcelona: transfer fee and timeline for move revealed

That comes after Spanish outlet Jijantes posted a photo of Pimenta meeting with Barcelona sporting director Deco in a restaurant in the city, where they claim the future of Haaland came up for discussion.

They claim Haaland has a clause in his deal allowing him to move on from City from this summer worth an initial €200m (£171.6m). However, under the terms of the arrangement, it’s reported that deal decreases in value with each passing summer beyond 2024 and until the contract’s expiry, which is current due to run until 2027.

Haaland’s current arrangement at City earns him a basic £375,000 a week, though with add-ons and bonuses, it is estimated that the 23-year-old can take home close to double that, with some reports suggesting that he can earn as much as £800,000 per week.

Quite how Barcelona would be able to afford such a fee remains open to some conjecture, though it is described as a “big dream” of Blaugrana president Joan Laporta to bring in the goal machine and ensure his side do not fall too far behind Real Madrid and amid their big plans to sign Endrick, Alphonso Davies and Mbappe this summer.

It’s suggested Barcelona would likely have to wait until 2025 to secure the signing of Haaland, by which time his clause will reportedly drop to €150m (£128.5m).

The Catalonians, though, are beset by a number of financial issues and would seriously need to balance the books to fund such a deal. However, it’s reported that Laporta and Deco have plans in place to strengthen their chances of a deal with big-money earners Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and club captain Sergi Roberto all likely to leave. Speculation of late has also suggested Frenkie de Jong is another who could make way if a sizeable bid comes along.

De Bruyne makes clear choice on next move

It could be all change at Man City in the months ahead with reports also stating Kevin De Bruyne is nearing the exit door at the Etihad.

He is set to be the subject of another big-money offer from Saudi Arabia, where he could link up with Mo Salah at Al-Ittihad.

The Saudis are reportedly prepping an opening bid of £60m for the 32-year-old Belgian superstar, who is out of contract at the club in summer 2025.

It’s reported though that City will try and hold out for a fee of nearer £90m for the 99-time cap star, with such an offer likely to tempt them into his sale.

De Bruyne, on his part, is reportedly more amoured by the prospect of moving to MLS, having seen Lionel Messi light up Inter Miami since his move there last year.

Either way, Pep Guardiola can not imagine life without either right now as he reflected on the telepathic understanding the two players share after De Bruyne set up Haaland for four of his five goals at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

“I think Erling needs a guy with the vision, the quality and generosity,” Guardiola said. “Kevin is a less selfish player in front of the goal, and if he could have helped him score another one, he would do it.

“And Kevin needs the movement from Erling but of course we know how aggressive they are.

“Stefan [Ortega Moreno] was amazing with the long passes – not just for Erling – to the players in between.

“As much as we can we make every player has three or four touches and we can make extra passes and move the structure that they have and they did it really well.”

De Bruyne has now teed up Haaland for 16 of his goals for City so far.

