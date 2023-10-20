Major Man City budget blow as star pushes for move to club who can only afford half of his transfer value

Manchester City have set an asking price of €50m for Joao Cancelo next year, but Barcelona are only willing to go up to €25m, according to a report.

Cancelo joined Barcelona on loan from Man City over the summer after falling out with Pep Guardiola, which had previously led to a loan stint with Bayern Munich last season. Barcelona have been trying to reinforce the right-back role for some time and they believe they have finally found the solution they were craving with Cancelo.

Therefore, Barcelona will try to sign the Portugal international permanently in 2024 if finances allow. But that is a big if, since their issues with money have been well documented in recent years.

Indeed, Sport reports that Barcelona have set a limit of €25m (£21.8m) to pay for Cancelo next year. Unfortunately, that is half of what Man City are asking for (€50m/£43.6m).

However, Cancelo’s stance could be important. The report claims he will refuse to explore any other offers in an attempt to pressurise Man City into selling him at Barcelona, where he is happy.

Man City do still have Cancelo under contract until 2027, so could reintegrate him if no offers meet their valuation, but unless he repairs his bridges with Guardiola, that seems an unlikely scenario.

Cancelo previously played 154 times for Man City, contributing to 31 goals. Since his move to Barcelona, he has got two goals and one assist from eight appearances.

In turn, Barcelona have already told Cancelo that they want to keep him beyond the current season. Furthermore, they have also made their stance clear to his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Mendes ready to help Barcelona tempt Man City into Cancelo sale

Mendes could be instrumental in orchestrating a deal that keeps Cancelo in Catalonia. Alejandro Balde is another of his clients already at the club, as is Joao Felix, who is in a similar boat to his compatriot Cancelo in terms of being on loan at Barcelona but wanting to stay for good.

One extra point worth keeping in mind for Cancelo is that he will be 30 years old by the time the summer comes around. Although evidently still playing at a high individual level, it might make it harder for Man City to fetch a good transfer return for him.

But after losing players like Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona on free transfers in recent years, Man City will surely want to maximise their earnings when selling Cancelo to La Liga’s current champions.

