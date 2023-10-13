Major Man City setback as completed Liverpool transfer makes January winger bid harder

Despite links resurfacing with Dani Olmo, Manchester City might struggle to talk RB Leipzig into selling the attacking midfielder in January, according to the latest update.

Olmo appears to be on Man City’s radar again ahead of the January transfer window, after previously being tipped to come to the Etihad Stadium over the summer. Reports have suggested they could try to activate a €60m (£52m) release clause in his current contract. However, it has now emerged that RB Leipzig are ready to do all they can to stand in their way.

If there is indeed a release clause in his deal, then there is nothing RB Leipzig can do to stop him moving if a club like Man City activates it. However, if there is no release clause, then the power would remain in their hands to set the asking price.

According to the latest from Football Insider, RB Leipzig are ‘reluctant’ to sell Olmo in January, partially because of the business they conducted in the summer. In addition to giving Man City their talented defender Josko Gvardiol, one of the main players they cashed in on was Dominik Szoboszlai, who went to Liverpool after they triggered his own release clause.

Therefore, there are a couple of reasons why RB Leipzig would not be eager to see the back of Olmo just yet. On one hand, they have banked some decent money from the last transfer window. Furthermore, losing another attacking midfielder like Szoboszlai already would deter them from selling someone else from similar territory.

Olmo will have to keep up his current form to convince any admirers he is worth paying a premium price for. Promisingly, he has scored five goals from four games already this season.

Injury ruled him out of the meeting between his employers RB Leipzig and his potential suitors Man City in the Champions League, though.

RB Leipzig hoping to retain Olmo

His overall record for RB Leipzig since joining them from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020 includes 26 goals and 30 assists from 127 appearances.

The 25-year-old is also a fully fledged member of the Spain national team, for whom he has earned 32 caps and scored seven times.

Olmo is mainly known as someone who operates as a no.10, but he has actually played more often on the left wing so far this term.

Back in June, RB Leipzig extended his contract until 2027, which means they might be able to keep him until he is 29 if they are lucky.

The major financial power of Man City could prevent that, but only if they decide to make a concrete move for the former Barcelona youth player.

