Manchester City and Bayern Munich have both made enquiries about Chelsea defender Malo Gusto after being alerted to the possibility that the Chelsea full-back could become available this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources confirm that intermediaries have been active behind the scenes in recent weeks, making a number of Europe’s top clubs aware that Gusto could be one of several Blues players whose situation is worth monitoring as the summer window develops.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated full-backs since arriving from Lyon in a £30.7million deal in 2023.

Gusto has become a key figure at Stamford Bridge, making more than 130 appearances for the club and earning a reputation as one of the most versatile defenders in European football.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. We understand both Man City and Bayern have registered interest and sought information regarding his situation as they continue assessing right-back options ahead of next season.

Neither club’s interest comes as a surprise. Both are actively exploring the market for reinforcements in the position, and Gusto’s profile is viewed as fitting the requirements of both clubs.

The France international is capable of operating as a traditional right-back, wing-back or inverted full-back and is equally comfortable stepping into midfield areas during build-up play. Those qualities have made him particularly attractive to clubs who prioritise tactical flexibility.

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Man City’s interest is especially noteworthy given incoming head coach Enzo Maresca’s admiration for the player.

Maresca worked closely with Gusto during his time at Chelsea and sources indicate he remains a huge advocate of the defender’s abilities.

The Italian believes Gusto possesses the technical and tactical attributes required to thrive within his system and has maintained a strong appreciation for the player.

Bayern, meanwhile, are also understood to be looking closely at the market as they evaluate long-term options on the right side of their defence.

Despite the growing interest, Chelsea are relaxed about the situation.

Gusto remains under contract until 2030 and TEAMtalk understands the club would even be open to discussing improved terms in recognition of his development since arriving in west London.

Sources at Chelsea insist it is difficult to envisage a scenario where Gusto would not play a significant role under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard is known to value intelligent, adaptable defenders capable of operating in multiple systems, and Gusto’s ability to invert from either flank is viewed as a major asset.

Chelsea also regard the Frenchman as one of the leading full-backs in Europe and believe his current level places him alongside the best players in his position on the continent.

For now, no formal offers have been made and Chelsea are not actively looking to sell whilst Gusto himself is preparing for the World Cup with France.

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