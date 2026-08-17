Manchester City have made fresh contact with Chelsea over Malo Gusto as they explore the possibility of reuniting the France international with new head coach Enzo Maresca, TEAMtalk can reveal.

City first asked about Gusto earlier this summer and have now returned with a fresh enquiry for the 23-year-old, who worked with Maresca during the Italian’s time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

We understand Gusto would be open to the prospect of joining City, but Chelsea’s valuation remains the major obstacle. The Blues are looking for more than £70million and that figure currently leaves the clubs some distance apart.

City’s renewed approach for Gusto comes alongside their continued contact with Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez, with both players remaining on their list of targets.

Fernandez is another player known to Maresca from his time at Chelsea, although the club are now under the management of Xabi Alonso, who is assessing his own plans for the squad.

Chelsea set a 5pm deadline last Friday for City to complete a deal for Fernandez.

While that has since passed, they could still revisit a move once Rodri’s sale to Barcelona is finalised. But Fernandez isn’t the only other Blues star Maresca’s side are interested in…

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Man City eyeing Pedro Neto move as Savinho exit looms

City are also preparing for the expected departure of Savinho, who remains on course to complete his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

We understand Pedro Neto has again been discussed by City as a possible replacement for the Brazilian, although the Chelsea winger is also the subject of a strong move from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal are progressing with a deal for Neto, with the Portugal international understood to be open to leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Saudi club are working on several departures to make room for the transfer.

Sources confirm Malcom is close to moving to Al-Diriyah, while Darwin Nunez’s loan switch to Trabzonspor is also set to be completed.

Those moves would then allow Al-Hilal to push ahead with a deal for Neto, who is valued at £60million.

Should that move fail to materialise, we understand Al-Hilal have already enquired with City about signing Savinho instead.

The Saudi side are also exploring other options and sources have indicated they have asked Aston Villa about Ollie Watkins.

For City, the Neto situation remains fluid, while discussions over Gusto and Fernandez with Chelsea are set to continue.

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