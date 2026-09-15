Ranking the 10 best Man City signings in Premier League history: De Bruyne 2nd, Haaland 8th…

Manchester City have made some incredible signings in the Premier League era, and we have decided to rank the top 10.

City have enjoyed massive success since being taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in September 2008, especially during Pep Guardiola’s glittering 10 years in charge. Under the Catalan mastermind, City won six Premier League titles, their first-ever Champions League crown, three FA Cups and five League Cups, plus a host of other silverware.

In the 2017-18 season, Guardiola’s side became the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points.

Then, in the 2022-23 campaign, Guardiola helped City to become just the second English side to win the treble, as they triumphed in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

The following season, the Cityzens won their fourth consecutive Premier League title, setting a new record.

City have had some legendary players throughout the Premier League era, especially in recent years, and here is how their 10 best signings rank…

10) Kyle Walker

Walker emerged as one of the Premier League’s best right-backs before joining City from Tottenham Hotspur for £50m, a world-record fee for a defender at the time.

Before Guardiola started using inverted full-backs to step into midfield, Walker was an incredible servant for City.

The Englishman’s sublime pace saw him stifle the threat of a host of world-class wingers, with his battle against Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior in the 2022-23 Champions League campaign particularly exciting.

9) Rodri

At the height of his form, Rodri was far and away the best No 6 in the world, with the ability to dominate opposition midfields on his own.

Rodri was the metronome who linked defence and midfield for Guardiola.

He will never be forgotten in City folkfore thanks to his winner against Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions League final.

The Spaniard was recognised for his incredible performances with the Ballon d’Or in 2024, after he lost just one game all season for club and country.

8) Erling Haaland

City pulled off a major coup in June 2022 when they beat Real Madrid and a host of other clubs to sign Haaland for £51m, which now looks like an absolute steal.

Haaland has completely reset the scoring books in England since his arrival.

Some analysts questioned whether Guardiola would be able to get the best out of a centre-forward like Haaland, but the Norwegian proved to be the final piece in the puzzle for them to finally lift the Champions League.

7) Bernardo Silva

Silva was Guardiola’s favourite player he coached at the Etihad, and for good reason.

The attacking midfielder did it all for City: match-winning goals, devastating passes, mazy dribbles and crucial tackles.

In December 2025, Guardiola said: “Oh my god, Bernie is my weakness… my favourite one.”

6) Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan was Guardiola’s first capture after arriving at City, and he was a brilliant sign of things to come.

Gundogan was the ultimate big-game player.

After coming off the bench on the final day of the 2021-22 season, Gundogan netted a remarkable brace to down Aston Villa and steal the title back from Liverpool.

The German was then named City captain, and he scored two outstanding volleys in the final of the 2023 FA Cup to stun rivals Manchester United.

5) Yaya Toure

After being moved into a more attacking position by Roberto Mancini, Toure became a sensation for City.

Toure had the incredible ability to take games by the scruff of the neck and bend them to his will.

He was pivotal to City ending their 35-year wait for a major trophy in 2011, scoring the winner in both the FA Cup semi-final and final.

A crucial part of the side that won City their first-ever Premier League title in 2011-12, Toure was at his imperious best two years later, netting 20 goals in 35 league appearances. Who could forget his legendary goals against Aston Villa and Sunderland that season?!

4) Vincent Kompany

Captain supreme.

Kompany joined City in August 2008, and over the next 11 years, he helped to transform the club from pretenders to serial winners.

Kompany was the foundation on which Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Guardiola were able to build on, while his screamer against Leicester will go down as one of the greatest goals in Premier League history.

11 trophies with City, three appearances in the Premier League Team of the Season, and the Premier League Player of the Season for 2011-12. One of the best centre-backs of all time, and a certified City legend.

3) David Silva

The magician.

City paid Valencia £24m for Silva in July 2010, and the Spaniard went on to become one of the best No 10s the Premier League has ever seen.

Silva was not an imposing figure, but he was one of the most fearsome players you could come up against.

Silva’s flair, vision, close control and game intelligence helped to transform City into the club they are today.

2) Kevin De Bruyne

The best playmaker in Premier League history, ‘King Kev’ was unstoppable at City.

His blend of piercing, powerful runs, pinpoint crosses and deadly finishing left opposition defences dismantled.

De Bruyne could do it all, from 30-yard screamers to inch-perfect passes in behind the centre-backs.

The Belgian’s assist for Gundogan to seal the 2021-22 title typified his outstanding 10-year spell at the Etihad.

1) Sergio Aguero

The man who changed everything for City.

260 goals and 65 assists in 390 appearances – an unbelievable marksman.

Aguero became City’s all-time greatest scorer in November 2017 when he netted his 178th goal to break Eric Brook’s 78-year record.

Aguero sparked the best moment in Premier League history in May 2012 when he netted a dramatic injury-time winner against QPR to give City their first-ever Premier League title, pushing rivals Manchester United down to second place in the process.

Aguero was immortalised with a statue outside the Etihad in August 2022, joining fellow legends Kompany, Silva, Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee.

Guardiola and De Bruyne will soon be immortalised with their own statues, too.