Ranking the 10 WORST Man City signings of the Premier League era: Mangala 2nd, Bravo 7th…

Manchester City have made some outstanding signings in the Premier League era, but they have also been guilty of some huge transfer errors.

We have already ranked City’s 10 best signings of the Premier League, with Kevin De Bruyne in second place and Erling Haaland making eighth. We have decided to turn our attention to their 10 worst transfer dealings, and there are some howlers…

10) Maicon

Maicon was regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world at Inter Milan, but he was hugely disappointing in a City shirt.

The Brazilian lasted just one season and 13 games before being shipped off to Roma on a free transfer in July 2013.

9) Scott Sinclair

Sinclair shone at Swansea City, but he was never going to be good enough for Man City. Signed for £8m, the left winger did not manage a single goal contribution in 19 games.

His name became more headline-grabbing thanks to his on/off relationship with a soap star than his football exploits, and that probably tells you all you need to know about the player.

8) Stefan Jovetic

Jovetic was signed in the same summer as Fernandinho, Jesus Navas, Martin Demichelis and Alvaro Negredo, and he was the worst of the bunch.

The forward was brought in for £22m to help replace the likes of Carlos Tevez and Mario Balotelli, which he never even got close to achieving.

7) Claudio Bravo

A rare mistake from Pep Guardiola. The legendary manager replaced Joe Hart with Bravo, but the Chilean goalkeeper only lasted five months as No 1.

In that time, Bravo made a dire mistake in his first Manchester derby, and was sent off in the Champions League against Barcelona.

6) Wilfried Bony

There were immediately questions over whether the striker had the ability to step up for City after they paid Swansea £28m for him.

Those concerns proved correct, as Bony looked a shadow of his former Swansea self.

He arrived with an injury after the Africa Cup of Nations and picked up another injury as soon as he started to find form. He eventually left the club with 10 goals from 46 appearances and while not too bad, he never, ever looked up to the levels required.

5) Benjamin Mendy

Mendy became the world’s most expensive defender in July 2017 when City paid Monaco £52m for his services.

However, the left-back suffered a plethora of injuries before serious legal proceedings – for which he was ultimately acquitted for – ended his time at the Etihad.

4) Jo

City smashed their club record by signing the Brazilian striker for £19m. Incredibly, he lasted just six months before being loaned to Everton.

Jo also spent time on loan at Galatasaray before returning to Brazil on a free transfer, demonstrating just how much his reputation declined at City.

3) Jack Rodwell

Burst onto the scene with Everton as one of England’s brightest young talents prior to joining City for £15m.

Moving to City saw Rodwell’s development decline rapidly, as he simply could not get into the team and also dealt with persistent injuries.

Considering Rodwell’s huge potential, his City spell was a massive disappointment.

At least City got £10m back from Sunderland for him.

2) Eliaquim Mangala

Mangala became the most expensive defender in Premier League history in August 2014 when he joined City for £40m, yet the Frenchman lasted just two years in the first team.

Mangala impressed on his debut against Chelsea, but he never lived up to that early display.

The centre-back was prone to costly errors, which City simply could not afford as they looked to establish themselves as Premier League and European royalty.

Mangala had loan spells at Everton and Valencia before joining the Spanish club on a free transfer in August 2019, marking another significant financial hit for City.

1) Kalvin Phillips

The midfielder had been a local hero at Leeds United before City agreed a £42m deal for him.

But moving to the Etihad was the start of Phillips’ decline. He barely featured in the Premier League due to Rodri being far superior, while Guardiola remarkably said the Englishman was ‘overweight’ after returning from the 2022 World Cup.

A transfer that was disastrous, and, quite frankly, a huge waste of time for both player and club.