Man City accelerate signing of dazzling €60m attacker after meeting star’s agents and father

Man City have met with the agents and father of RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo

Manchester City have held a ‘summit’ with the agents and father of a classy attacker who hopes to secure a transfer away this summer, and confirmation of a €60m release clause ensures a deal isn’t a bank-breaker, per reports.

Man City’s quest for a historic back-to-back treble crashed and burned on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola’s side exited the Champions League to Real Madrid on penalties, though City have precious little time to lick their wounds.

An FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea awaits on Saturday. By the time City next play in the Premier League, both Arsenal and Liverpool could be four points clear if they win both of their respective fixtures.

Man City will be heavily reliant on their senior stars down the stretch, such as Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

However, with De Bruyne a key goal for the Saudi Pro League and Silva wanted at both PSG and Barcelona, how long either playmaker has left at the Etihad is unclear.

The idea of reigniting City’s pursuit of West Ham ace Lucas Paqueta has been floated. Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes is another City have drawn links with, though with Paqueta’s release clause set at £85m and Guimaraes’ at £100m, neither player will come cheap.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, there’s another playmaker Man City are considering signing. What’s more, he’ll cost a maximum of €60m/£51.4m to bring to Manchester.

They state Man City have held a meeting with the agents and father of RB Leipzig star, Dani Olmo.

Man City take initiative for Olmo

The purpose of the meeting was presumably to ascertain whether a summer transfer is there to be made. According to MD, Olmo ‘wants to leave the Bundesliga’ and is open to a change of scenery.

Olmo has been with Leipzig since arriving from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020. The 33-cap Spain international can operate on either flank, as a false nine or as an attacking midfielder.

Olmo rose through the ranks of Barcelona as a youth player and MD state the Catalonian club have matched Man City by meeting with Olmo’s camp.

However, the Spanish giant have well-documented financial difficulties and it’s unlikely they’d be able to finance a €60m signing.

As such, the door may be ajar for Man City whose interest in the 25-year-old appears to be concrete.

Mundo Deportivo added Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea are also hovering over Olmo.

However, it’s only Barcelona and Man City who have acted on their interest so far by meeting with the player’s representatives and family.

