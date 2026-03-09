Man City ace DEFINITELY leaving with Barcelona among three probable destinations

It’s the end of an era at Manchester City after a second source confirmed a major star is leaving in the summer, and a fresh update has shed light on where he’ll go.

Legends of the club have come and gone during Pep Guardiola’s trophy-laden reign at Man City. The likes of Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, David Silva and Sergio Aguero have all departed, yet City have remained a winning machine throughout.

But according to a recent update from trusted Italian reporter, Matteo Morreto, the beating heart of City’s team is now on course to leave too.

Taking to X a few days ago, the reporter wrote: “Bernardo Silva is expected to leave Manchester City in June as a free agent.

“There are no ongoing negotiations to renew his contract.”

Silva, 31, is Guardiola’s most trusted player and the Spanish boss has never been shy in lavishing praise on his versatile midfielder.

He described Silva as his “weakness” earlier this season, and also highlighted the player’s positional flexibility that has served City so well in the biggest of games during his tenure in England.

However, the latest from Spanish outlet Marca has reaffirmed Silva is now heading for the exit in the summer.

Furthermore, the report shed light on where he might go, with three potential destinations touted.

Marca wrote: ‘Without a doubt, Bernardo Silva is positioning himself as one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

‘Several clubs are already monitoring his situation. One of the names most frequently mentioned is Benfica, although Bernardo Silva has been linked primarily with FC Barcelona in recent transfer windows.

‘The Saudi Pro League is also emerging as a strong contender to sign the Portuguese player.’

Silva is a product of Benfica’s youth academy, hence he’d likely return there if moving back to his home country of Portugal.

As mentioned, Barcelona have persistently been linked with Silva in numerous previous windows. Barca’s interest in Silva is genuine, and the fact they won’t have to pay a transfer fee is of great benefit to Hansi Flick’s cash-strapped side.

A move to Saudi Arabia would be the most lucrative for Silva, though for obvious reasons, would be the most disappointing to see.

