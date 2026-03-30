Man City ace ‘formally informs’ the club he’s LEAVING as brutal double exit gets real

Bernardo Silva has reportedly ‘formally informed’ Manchester City of his decision to quit the club in the summer, and with an equally high profile exit also advancing, City are putting the pieces in place for two gigantic signings.

Silva, 31, is in the final year of his contract with Man City. The Portuguese midfield maestro has persistently been linked with moving on to pastures new in recent years, though that time appears to have finally come.

Numerous reports from Matteo Morreto, Marca and our own Graeme Bailey have confirmed Silva was in line to leave at season’s end. And according to the latest from CaughtOffside, an exit is now assured.

Their reporter, Mark Brus, declared: ‘Bernardo Silva’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent times, but I’ve been told that a decision has already been made and communicated to Manchester City.

‘After consulting sources close to the agents industry, the clear message I’m getting is that Silva has already formally informed Man City that he’ll be leaving the club this summer when his contract expires.’

Silva isn’t the only icon City star bound for the exit door, with Rodri looking increasingly like he’ll return to Spain by way of a transfer to Real Madrid.

Rodri delivered what essentially amounted to a come-and-get-me plea to Real Madrid during the international break. Sources have informed us the transfer of the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is now advancing.

As you might expect – and assuming Man City don’t fall foul of a severe punishment for their alleged FFP breaches – two monumental signings will be made to directly replace the departing veterans.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is priority number one and City aren’t put off by an asking price touching £100m.

And despite strong competition from Manchester United, City are also lining up Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali. Combined, the double coup could cost Man City around £200m…

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