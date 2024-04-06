Man City ace named best in Prem history ahead of Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea legends

Joe Cole labelled Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne the “godfather of attacking midfielders” and claimed he’s surpassed Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard as the Premier League’s greatest ever midfielder.

The debate over who is the greatest midfielder in Premier League history generally centres around Scholes, Gerrard and Lampard.

Each of the three can stake a genuine claim to being the best midfielder English football has seen over the last 30-plus years.

However, according to TNT Sports analyst, Joe Cole, Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne has ended the debate.

The Belgian ace notched his 99th and 100th goals for Man City across all competitions during the 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

De Bruyne also provided the assist for Erling Haaland’s goal to bring his tally up to 167 assists for the club.

The 32-year-old’s first goal was a wonder strike that curled into the top corner from an acute angle. His second on the day came via his weaker left foot, though was no less impressive.

De Bruyne arrived just inside the area and with his weaker left foot, rifled the ball inside Dean Henderson’s near post.

Making the strike all the more impressive was the fact De Bruyne had such little time to set himself for the strike following Rodri’s short and somewhat unexpected lay-off into his path.

When running the rule over De Bruyne’s display post-match, ex-England international Joe Cole claimed De Bruyne has now superseded Scholes, Gerrard and Lampard.

Cole stunned by KDB brilliance

“I think he sits above everyone, I really do, and I include Frank, and Scholes and Stevie and everyone,” began Cole.

“I think he’s moving up and they are great players of their time and it’s always difficult to compare eras because the game the rules change the pitch has changed the ball has changed, the training methods, everything changes, but he’s certainly the best of this era and he’s just outstanding.”

On De Bruyne’s second goal, Cole was taken aback by the technique required to score in such difficult circumstances.

“The quality it takes to hit it coming across with your weak foot, and he has a little stride in it and slows himself down,” added the pundit.

“The decision and then just the straight leg just to put it in like that, that just sort of a tad of violence there.

“It’s beautiful. I mean, he is the godfather of attacking midfielders in world football I still think he’s the best of the bunch.”

