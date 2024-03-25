Man City ‘advantage’ to help sink Man Utd and hijack agreed deal for record-breaking striker

Despite claims a contract renewal has been ‘agreed in principle,’ a new report claims Manchester City could hijack the deal and also pip Manchester United to the signing of a record-breaking striker.

AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda wrote his name into the history books back in November. Aged just 15 years and 260 days at the time, the young centre-forward became the youngest player ever to appear in a Serie A match.

Camarda is widely recognised as one of the hottest prospects Italian football has produced in recent times. He’s already a regular for the country’s Under-17s and scored twice as Italy U17s beat Belgium’s Under-17s 5-3 on Saturday.

The expectation in Italy was Camarda would go on to sign his first professional contract with Milan once he turned 16.

However, his 16th birthday came and went on March 10 without an announcement being made.

Camarda has a cluster of European giants ready to swoop at the first sign of an opening. Interest from England is particularly widespread, with Gazzetta dello Sport highlighting both Manchester clubs specifically.

There’s a suggestion an ‘agreement in principle’ between Milan and Camarda is already in place. However, it’s then claimed Milan are playing a dangerous game by waiting until the end of the season to finalise the deal.

Explaining why, it’s stated waiting until next season would allow Milan to tie Camarda down until 2027, rather than 2026.

But delaying the youngster’s deal is opening the door for the transfer vultures to strike. On that front, Gazzetta dello Sport state Man City hold a key advantage that could help to secure a deal at Man Utd and Milan’s and expense.

Man City’s advantage

They claim the fact Italian side Palermo are owned by the overarching City Group would work in Man City’s favour.

The inference there is Camarda could sign with City and spent the next two years with sister club Palermo. Given Camarda wouldn’t be allowed to move to England until he turns 18, Palermo’s presence is ideal for City.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS have no presence in Italy as yet, thus giving Man City a clear advantage on that front.

Whatever the outcome is, Gazzetta dello Sport conclude Camarda is expected to make a potentially life-changing decision before the summer.

As such, we shouldn’t have long to wait before learning whether Italy’s newest sensation is heading to the Premier League.

