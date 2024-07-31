Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will do business once again after agreeing to the transfer of a player who notched double figure assists last season, and the full details on the move including transfer fee, deal structure and contract length have emerged.

Man City and Borussia Dortmund have become frequent trading partners in recent times. Erling Haaland is the headline-grabbing name to have moved between the pair, though Manuel Akanji has also made a significant impact since arriving at the Etihad.

From further back, Ilkay Gundogan – who won five Premier League titles with City – made the jump in 2016.

It’s not been one-way traffic, however, with Dortmund also securing the services of a handful of younger stars.

Wingers Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens swapped Man City for Dortmund. The German giant would go on to net a whopping £73m when selling Sancho to Manchester United in 2021.

Dortmund are now primed to add another City star to their ranks, though this time it’s an established star who’s already made a big impression in senior football.

Multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano, Sky Germany and the BBC have all confirmed Dortmund will sign City right-back, Yan Couto.

The four-cap Brazil international joined Man City back in 2020, though spent the bulk of his time on City’s books out on loan, primarily at sister club Girona.

The 22-year-old excelled in Spain with Girona and racked up an impressive 10 assists in LaLiga last season.

His marauding displays up and down the right flank helped Girona to a spectacular third-placed finish and qualification to the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Full details on Yan Couto transfer revealed

Man City and Dortmund have agreed a deal that will see Couto move to Germany on a season-long loan that contains an obligation to buy. The obligation is understood to be worth €30m/£25.3m (add-ons included).

Couto will sign a five-year deal starting once the obligation is taken up, meaning he’ll be contracted to Dortmund until 2030.

Couto is now scheduled to fly from Brazil back to Europe on Thursday ahead of undergoing a medical.

The forward-thinking star will leave Man City without ever having debuted for the club, though will net Pep Guardiola’s side a handy boost to their transfer kitty 11 months from now.

