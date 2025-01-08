Man City agree to pay full price for Tottenham target as first January signing roars into life

Manchester City are advancing in talks to sign a defender Tottenham have targeted and Pep Guardiola’s side have made it clear they’ll pay the full asking price, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Man City are pushing forward to try and land their first signing of the January transfer window and are now advancing talks with Lens over central defender, Abdukodir Khusanov. The club have informed Lens they are willing to match their asking price of over £30m.

The Citizens are well aware that they are not alone in their interest for the 20-year-old and as TEAMtalk reported last week, Tottenham are also extremely keen on the talent.

As of now, however, the Premier League champions lead the race and hope to get the deal over the line and beat their domestic rivals to his signature.

Sources stated that as of Tuesday night, the centre-back had not made any decisions over his future and wanted to give every club the opportunity to make him an offer.

But City now clearly feel they have a yes from the Uzbekistan international and are pushing on to wrap up a deal with all haste.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of the player and had greenlit his signing to the club’s recruiters.

However, they are now at risk of losing out to City and will have to make a a quick and major move to avoid being beaten.

Sources stated that there were positive conversations with multiple clubs via the player’s camp, including Tottenham.

Newcastle are also keen but look less likely to move as it stands. Eddie Howe’s side would prefer to do a deal in summer, with their focus centred on other positions this month. But given Khusanov looks to be heading to the Etihad, the player would no longer be available at season’s end.

Sources refuse to rule out the possibility of Spurs coming in and matching the bid from Man City, but do admit that Guardiola’s side have moved into a very strong position at the negotiating table.

The deal could be secured over the weekend should there be no challenge to Man City and it would be the start of what’s shaping up to be a blockbuster window for Guardiola’s side.

Man City are very keen to add fresh legs and minds to their side as they embark on the first phase of a multi-window rebuild.

Another player in Man City’s sights is Eintracht Frankfurt striker, Omar Marmoush.

Per The Daily Mail, talks to sign the £50m-rated striker are advancing, though The Guardian state Marmoush’s arrival could result in a current attacker being pushed out.

POLL: Who’s been Man City’s biggest flop this season? ⤵️