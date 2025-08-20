Manchester City have struck a club-to-club agreement for the sale of a player who started almost every game he was available for last season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man City splashed the cash both in January and earlier this summer in an attempt to rejuvenate their ageing squad. A concerted effort to reduce the average age of Pep Guardiola’s players, combined with the City boss prefering to work with a smaller squad has prompted the latest development.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City have agreed a deal with Turkish champions Galatasaray for the transfer of Manuel Akanji.

The 30-year-old is as versatile as they come, being capable of operating anywhere across the backline and even in the holding midfield role if required.

Akanji was a regular starter when not injured last term, though if personal terms are ironed out, his future will now lay with Galatasaray.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Galatasaray are closing in on agreement with Manchester City for Manuel Akanji’s permanent move.

“£15m fee has been agreed, pending final details. Galatasaray will submit their proposal to the player in the upcoming hours to try get the deal done this week.”

That was quickly followed by another update from Romano that suggested Galatasaray have work to do to convince the Switzerland international.

“After club to club agreement, Galatasaray will make their offer to Manuel Akanji in 24 hours,” added Romano.

“No proposal on the table to the player yet and currently no indications from Akanji on intention to accept destination.

“Deal agreed between clubs, but not done with the player yet.”

Man City and Galatasaray in talks for second transfer

Aside from Akanji, Man City and Galatasaray are also in discussions for the transfer of Ederson.

Galatasaray have bid €10m for the Brazil international and City are demanding more. Guardiola’s side are understood to have requested €25m but could be open to lowering their demands.

FC Porto’s Diogo Costa is Galatasaray’s primary alternative if unable to sign Ederson.

If Ederson is sold to the Turkish champions, City will move for PSG outcast, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Agreeing personal terms with the 26-year-old will not be an issue. Donnarumma has been marginalised by PSG following the signing of Lucas Chevalier, with manager Luis Enrique immediately installing the Frenchman as his No 1.

Donnarumma is in the final year of his contract at PSG and the quadruple winners have no intention of extending his stay. Whether this summer or the next when his deal expires, Donnarumma’s days in Paris are coming to an end.

▶️ Major Tottenham signing OFF, with even bigger Man City arrival also scrapped