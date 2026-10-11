Man City star at crossroads leaves agent in first exit since guilty verdict hint

Man City defender Rayan Ait Nouri has changed his agent in a hint that he could be looking for a move away from the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The Citizens were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges over the international break after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City immediately appealed the decision and continue to deny any wrongdoing – but there have already been rumours of what potential punishments could be handed out if the verdict stands.

Potential punishments include a points deduction that would guarantee relegation, while another possibility is expulsion from the Premier League, which could see them pushed even further down the English football pyramid.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a potential exits, including star players like Erling Haaland departing after the independent commission’s ruling.

However, one of the first players out the door could be Ait Nouri, with the Man City left-back one of the players courted by Man Utd at the end of the summer window as competition for Luke Shaw.

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Speaking earlier this week on Ait Nouri’s situation, Khan said on the Transfer Talk Podcast: “I’d be very surprised, especially if Luke Shaw’s injury concerns continue and if Patrick Dorgu can’t really deputise in that position properly over the next few months.

“Rayan Ait-Nouri is interesting. Manchester City were insistent that there needed to be a permanent option included in any deal for him. It’s quite clear Enzo Maresca isn’t playing him that much, doesn’t really fancy him in that position.

“So I just wonder in January, do Manchester City actually go ‘we’ll just give you him for half a season,’ because he keeps his value up and you can sell him in the summer and get a higher value for him rather than a player just sitting on the bench. That might work out for everyone.”

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And now DZ Foot has revealed that Ait Nouri, who has made two appearances in all competitions under Enzo Maresca this season, has ‘decided to change representatives again, this time signing with a dedicated structure around the Iranian agent Ali Barat and his agency Epic Sports’.

After making just 12 starts in the Premier League last season, Ait Nouri has come to a ‘crossroads’ in his career with his ‘stock falling’.

Ait Nouri will be hoping that new agent Barat will be able to turn around his fortunes as the Iranian has ‘good connections in the Premier League’.