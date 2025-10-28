Nigerian winger Angelo Agbejoye has the chance to join Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side have taken him on trial, according to a report, though at least three players stand in his way for a starting berth.

Africa Foot claim Agbejoye has started training with Man City after impressing their scouts in recent months. If he makes his mark in the coming weeks then he will get the chance to earn a contract and potentially link up with City’s U21 squad.

City officials have been impressed by Agbejoye’s ‘skills and technique’ in training so far.

Angelo Agbejoye to Man City: All the key details

Agbejoye leaves Grassrunners FC to join City on trial

Forward has previously trained with Hannover 96 and AIK Stockholm

AIK were dazzled by Agbejoye despite his failed transfer

Africa Foot report that Agbejoye has ‘attracted the attention of European football giants’, and it is City who are keen to get the first look at him.

The 18-year-old is a promising right winger who loves to cut inside on his stronger left foot before either having a shot at goal or attempting to set up a team-mate.

Earlier this year, Agbejoye impressed while on trial with AIK’s U19s. However, AIK postponed his signing until August due to rules regarding U18 players, and Agbejoye then decided to hold out for other options.

After saying the teenager has the ‘X-factor’, AIK recruitment chief Fredrik Wisur Hansen provided more detail on his style of play: “A winger who has a nose for goal and who has good speed.

“He has good finishing ability with his left foot. There is something in him and he will have the opportunity to grow into this.”

Africa Foot is generally viewed as one of the more reputable outlets on the continent. They will probably have more knowledge of Agbejoye’s situation than European sources, so it is likely that the player is indeed impressing City coaches in the early stages of his trial.

But competition is fierce at the Etihad and Agbejoye will therefore need to put in some stunning performances to earn a deal.

Man City already have three right wingers

Even if Agbejoye does manage to join City, he will find it incredibly tough to get into Guardiola’s starting lineup in the future.

Savinho, Rayan Cherki and Oscar Bobb are the three main right wingers at Guardiola’s disposal, while Phil Foden can also operate there if required.

In recent weeks, Guardiola has swapped between Savinho and Bobb on the right flank, with Cherki having only just returned from a thigh problem.

Bobb will be delighted at picking up game time after missing large parts of last season with a broken leg.

Savinho pushed for a transfer away from City during the summer window but no move materialised as prime suitors Tottenham Hotspur failed to meet his price tag.

The Brazilian has since penned a new contract designed to keep him at City until June 2031.

So far this term, Savinho has managed one goal and two assists in 10 appearances.