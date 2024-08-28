Manchester City have confirmed the departure of Joao Cancelo for £21m, while a second defender exit involving a Tottenham-linked star has been finalised, according to multiple sources.

Cancelo spent the last 18 months loaned to Bayern Munich and then Barcelona after falling foul of Pep Guardiola’s system changes.

Cancelo is a world class operator in either the right-back or left-back roles. Indeed, he was named in successive PFA teams of the season in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons. He was also selected in the FIFPro World XI in 2022.

However, his usefulness to Guardiola took a dramatic tumble once the Man City boss began selecting centre-backs at full-back.

Josko Gvardiol or Nathan Ake are often tasked with playing on the left side of defence. Kyle Walker is still plugging away on the right side, though the likes of John Stones and Manuel Akanji have recieved their fair share of starts at right-back over the last 18 months too.

In the early stages of the current campaign, Rico Lewis has got the nod, though he is given license to invert and operate as a de facto central midfielder.

The end result of Guardiola’s tweaks saw Cancelo cast out into the cold and a permanent sale to Al-Hilal has been completed.

Cancelo’s giant after-tax salary revealed

The news was confirmed on Man City’s official website, with the Portuguese thanking the club where he won three Premier League titles.

“I would like to wish everyone at City continued success in the future,” said Cancelo.

“I had many very special moments during my time here at this great Club.

“I would like to thank my team-mates, the coaches, all the staff at City and the fans for everything during my time here.”

Cancelo’s transfer has netted man City €25m/£21m. He’s signed a three-year contract that earns him a net salary of €15m each season. That roughly equates to £240,000 after tax each week.

Another Man City exit ‘completed’

Elsewhere, Man City have finalised another exit from the full-backs ranks.

Issa Kabore – most recently known for his stellar loan season with Luton Town last season – is joining Benfica on loan.

Kabore, 23, had been linked with Tottenham after Ange Postecoglou’s side sold Emerson Royal to AC Milan on August 12.

“Tottenham would look to fill the gap, for sure, because they have Pedro Porro, but they would need one more player,” Romano told GiveMeSport earlier in August.

“It’s true that Kabore at Manchester City, former Luton Town player, is appreciated by Tottenham.

“But I’m told he is not the only option. So there are several possibilities being considered.”

However, Tottenham have decided not to act on their interest in Kabore who will now join Portuguese giant Benfica on a season-long loan.

News of the move was confirmed by both Fabrizio Romano and Mike McGrath of the Telegraph. Romano declared Benfica have ‘completed’ the move and gave the deal his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

The loan spell will be a straight loan and will not contain an option to buy. Benfica are covering Kabore’s full salary during the stint.

Taking to X, McGrath did acknowledge Kabore had Premier League interest – potentially from Spurs as Romano previously alluded to.

Nonetheless, Kabore will now spend the 2024/25 season in Portugal with Benfica.

