Man City announce all-time great’s departure and Fabrizio Romano confirms second exit happening TODAY

Ederson has joined Fenerbahce and isn't the only big name heading to Turkey

Manchester City have confirmed one of the club’s all-time greats has joined Fenerbahce, while Fabrizio Romano states a second departure – this time to Galatasaray – is on the cards for today.

The bulk of the action at Man City on deadline day regarded exits, though with windows in countries like Turkey remaining open until September 12, a handful of departures can happen after the English deadline.

One such deal that has gone through is Ederson’s sale to Fenerbahce.

The Brazilian goalkeeper underpinned City’s period of dominance under Pep Guardiola and is arguably the club’s greatest ever stopper.

With City signing James Trafford and Gianluigi Donnarumma, the club believed the time was right to embark on a new chapter and 31-year-old Ederson is now a Fenerbahce player.

That news was confirmed on City’s official website, with a statement beginning: “Ederson has left Manchester City after eight trophy-laden years at the Etihad Stadium.

“The Brazilian goalkeeper is one of the most successful players in the Club’s history, winning 18 major honours under Pep Guardiola.

“That haul comprises of six Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, four League Cups, three Community Shields and our first ever Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup successes.

“Indeed, his six league titles mean he is the most decorated goalkeeper in the Premier League era of English football.”

Reliable reports from Turkey state Fenerbahce have paid €11m plus €2m in add-ons.

Ederson will earn an annual salary of €11m (roughly £180,000-a-week) and the goalkeeper has penned a three-year contract with an option for a fourth season.

Second Man City exit coming

Ederson is not the only City player heading to Turkey, with Fabrizio Romano among those to confirm Ilkay Gundogan will join Galatasaray.

Gundogan returned to Man City in 2024 after a single season at Barcelona but in truth, the veteran midfielder looked beyond his best.

City’s youthful revamp has prompted the club to let Gundogan go and the 34-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with Galatasaray.

Romano wrote in the early hours of Tuesday morning: “Manchester City have authorised Ilkay Gündogan to fly to Istanbul today!

“If all goes to plan, Gündogan will sign in as Gala new player in the next 24 hours on a contract until June 2027.”

It is not yet clear whether City are receiving a transfer fee for the pkayer. But given Gundogan is 34, any fee received is likely to be a nominal one anyway.

