Man City announce record-breaking Elliot Anderson signing as major Etihad exit accelerates

England World Cup star Elliot Anderson’s record-breaking £116million transfer to Manchester City from Nottingham Forest has been officially announced, although City now appear to be on the brink of losing a top talent this summer.

The deal makes midfielder Anderson, 23, the most expensive British player ever, surpassing the £115m Real Madrid committed to paying for Jude Bellingham when they signed him from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

Only Liverpool’s £125m signing of Alexander Isak and their £116.5m acquisition of Florian Wirtz last summer were more expensive incoming transfers in Premier League history.

Former Newcastle star Anderson was given clearance by the England national team to complete his Man City medical on Sunday, in between World Cup games. He has started in all four matches for the Three Lions in North America to date.

City said in a statement: “Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson.

“Anderson, 23, is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England.

“In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course.”

Anderson scored four goals and notched just as many assists in 37 Premier League starts for Forest during the 2025/26 season and ranked among the top five in the league for tackles and passes, to showcase his overall talents.

He is the first signing for Enzo Maresca, with his ability to play multiple midfield roles set to be a major asset for the new Etihad boss.

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Man City facing up to defender exit

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources can reveal that Nottingham Forest and Everton are among several Premier League clubs showing interest in City star Rico Lewis, with Etihad chiefs poised to sanction a summer sale at the right price.

The 21-year-old struggled for minutes under Pep Guardiola during the 2025/26 campaign, starting just three Premier League games as midfielder Matheus Nunes has established himself in the right-back role.

Lewis actually signed a new long-term contract at City last year, but limited game time has now left him seriously weighing up a move that would guarantee regular football.

Everton’s search for a new right-back is no secret after club legend Seamus Coleman’s exit this summer, and Lewis’ versatility and ability to play in central midfield makes him a prime target.

Nottingham Forest have already had an offer turned down for the player, with City currently valuing Lewis at £35m amind interest from other clubs too.

Indeed, we can reveal that Newcastle, Sunderland, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Brighton are also in the mix for Lewis in what will be a tough race to win.

While City are not actively pushing Lewis out the door, they are willing to discuss a deal at the right price.