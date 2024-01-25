Man City announce signing of star who humbled Brazil; transfer fee, clever add-ons; arrival date all revealed

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of an Argentine midfielder who proved to be the scourge of Brazil late last year, and the finer details – including clever add-ons – have been revealed.

Pep Guardiola’s side will once again fancy their chances of storming to another Premier League title in the second of the campaign.

Kevin De Bruyne has returned to fitness after overcoming a serious hamstring injury, while Erling Haaland has resumed full training.

They will be key in City’s quest for a sixth title in seven years and four on the spin, not least because City aren’t expected to make any readymade additions in the January transfer window.

Instead, City are content to look to the future and that’s where Claudio Echeverri comes in.

The Argentine, 18, has completed a transfer to Man City from River Plate. The move was officially confirmed by Man City’s website on Thursday, though there’s far more to the story than just that.

Echeverri – who only turned 18 earlier this month – will not arrive in Manchester for another year. Instead, he’ll spent the next 12 months back with River Plate before joining up with his new Man City teammates 12 months from now.

There’s also been suggestions his first taste of European football one year from now could come at Girona via the loan route. Spanish side Girona are part of the overarching City Group.

Echeverri operates in an attacking midfield role and rose to prominence during the recent FIFA Under-17s World Cup, in which Argentine fell at the semi-final stage.

Echeverri memorably scored a hattrick in the 3-0 quarter-final victory over Brazil’s Under-17s. His heroics against Argentina’s biggest football rival made him an instant hero back home.

Finer details in Echeverri coup revealed

Taking to X to divulge the key numbers in the deal, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed City have paid River Plate €14.5m (approx. £12.4m).

A further €9m (approx. £7.7m) has also been earmarked for future add-ons, though City have worked wonders on that front.

Romano reported the add-ons are player-related and are not tied to Man City’s overall success as a club.

Given City lift trophies for fun, the club stand a better chance of NOT having to pay the add-ons given they’re related to the player. What’s more, it stands to reason that if the add-ons are paid, then Echeverri will have proven a success in England anyway.

Echeverri’s contract will run until the summer of 2028.

