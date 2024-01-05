Man City announce transfer heralded as ‘huge signing’, as club president goes wild

Manchester City have confirmed the sale of a player who enjoyed a ‘stunning season’ last year, and the coup has been described as a ‘huge signing’.

According to the Athletic, Pep Guardiola’s side are in line for a relatively quiet winter window. Moves – both in and out – will be made, though higher profile coups for confirmed targets such as Florian Wirtz will have to wait until the end of the season.

Nonetheless, there’s plenty of action to be seen at the Etihad, with Fabrizio Romano confirming Man City have wrapped up a deal to sign Argentine wonderkid, Claudio Echeverri.

On the exits front, much of the focus is on Kalvin Phillips who’s expected to leave via the loan route. Newcastle remain favourites to snap up the England international for the time being.

The Athletic claimed left-back Sergio Gomez could also make way, though one player whose exit has been sealed is goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

The USA international, 28, has joined MLS outfit Colorado Rapids. Steffen has signed a three-year contract with an option for a fourth and the move was confirmed on both City and Colorado’s websites.

Steffen cost City roughly $7m when signed from Columbus Crew back in 2019. The vast bulk of his time in England was spent out on loan and the American enjoyed a ‘stunning season’ last term while keeping goal with promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.

However, Steffen’s contract was due to expire in 2025 and City reportedly had no plans to offer an extension. As such, a departure in 2024 was always likely to take shape.

Steffen has now returned across the Atlantic and per the Athletic’s MLS expert, Tom Bogert, the move is a “huge signing” for Colorado.

Steffen will not be a designated player on the club’s roster due to being American. That will ensure the Rapids are able to utilise their overseas quota on other players.

Colorado president and manager go wild

Responding to the coup on Colorado’s website, club president, Padraig Smith, certainly sounded delighted with his City steal.

“Zack is an elite-level goalkeeper with a wealth of experience internationally and in MLS,” began Smith.

“His exceptional skills, experience, and proven track record make him a valuable addition to our roster,”

“His character and mentality will greatly benefit our team. We’re thrilled to bolster our backline with his signing and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”

The jubilation was also shared by Rapids head coach and former Man Utd assistant, Chris Armas.

“We are incredibly happy to bring Zack to the club,” said Armas. “He is a top player with big experiences, and we know he will add so much to our group.

“His quality, leadership and winning mentality will help us for years to come.”

Neither City or Colorado divulged how much was paid to sign Steffen. However, given Steffen was way down the pecking order in Manchester, it stands to reason any fee was less than the $7m City paid Columbus Crew four years ago.

