Manchester City have been linked with yet another midfielder, Real Madrid star Arda Guler, as speculation continues that Pep Guardiola is planning an overhaul of his engine room.

The latest report comes from Spanish outlet Fichajes, which is not one of Spain’s most reliable news sources, but with Rodri struggling to stay fit, Nico Gonzalez also injured, and Bernardo Silva potentially leaving next summer, it is not hard to believe Guardiola may be looking to the transfer market again.

Arda Guler to Man City: All the details 👇

City enter initial negotiations to sign Guler for big money, Fichajes claim

‘Pressure’ from Guler’s entourage could help to ‘facilitate’ the move

Alonso sees the Turk as a ‘key player’ and wants to keep him no matter what

The report from Fichajes claims Man City have ‘initiated talks’ with Madrid and are ‘confident’ about striking an agreement for a ‘priority target’, despite noting Madrid’s determination to keep a player they view as a crucial asset for the present and future.

This means they can demand a huge fee before selling, and there has been speculation Guler could cost as much as £130million (€150m / $174m).

However, City officials supposedly believe Guler and his camp are open to a thrilling move, as it would see them earn more money while also allowing the playmaker to test himself in the Premier League, widely regarded as the toughest competition in the world.

Man City midfield targets: Everything you need to know

Guler is on a shortlist of seven midfielders City are reportedly eyeing as they continue to revamp Guardiola’s ageing squad.

Let’s take a look at the other reported options:

Gustavo Sa – On Sunday, Calciomercato claimed City are rivalling Juventus for the Famalicao No 10, who would be an alternative to Guler. He has been called the ‘new Kaka’ and is available for €15million (£13m / $17.5m).

Kobbie Mainoo – TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that City are among four Prem clubs eyeing the England star, who will once again pursue a loan exit from Manchester United in January.

Aleksandar Pavlovic – On Friday, Fichajes claimed Guardiola has identified the Bayern Munich player as Rodri’s ‘ideal’ heir.

Elliot Anderson – The Daily Star reported a week ago that City and Chelsea have converged on Nottingham Forest’s rising star, who is valued at £75m.

Eduardo Camavinga – Fichajes suggested on October 8 that City are planning a €60m (£52m / $70m) bid for Guler’s Madrid teammate.

Carlos Baleba – As per ESPN, City joined rivals United in the chase for the Brighton enforcer in August.

