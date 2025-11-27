Man City have incredibly been tipped to move for Harry Kane

Shaun Wright-Phillips has explained how Harry Kane could form a devastating strike partnership with Erling Haaland, tipping Manchester City to complete a sublime raid on Bayern Munich.

Kane’s Bayern contract includes a €65million (£57m / $75m) release clause that becomes active at the end of the season. This has put top clubs all around Europe on alert, with one of the best players in the world available for a reasonable price.

Man City tried to sign Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2021, with Pep Guardiola subsequently revealing that four bids were made.

Harry Kane’s unbelievable numbers

Scored 213 goals in 320 Premier League appearances while at Spurs

Reached 100 goals in just 104 games for Bayern – a record in Europe’s top five leagues

Is England’s best-ever goalscorer with 78 strikes from 112 caps

Kane was eager to make the switch as he was concerned about Spurs’ ability to win trophies.

But all of City’s offers were rejected, and they went on to snare Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in June 2022.

Wright-Phillips, who made 274 appearances for City across two spells, has incredibly suggested Guardiola could sign Kane and partner him with Haaland.

Man City would ‘welcome him with open arms’

In a new interview (via City Xtra), the former winger said: “If you were Harry Kane you could win more silverware at Barcelona, or Real Madrid, why would you turn that down?

“But if he wants that record in the Premier League, then I think Manchester City would welcome him with open arms.

“I think even if they only play one striker, they can rotate with Erling Haaland. I think both would accept that as long as they were winning trophies.

“More than that, I think they can play together, because Kane is an exceptional No 10 too, and it would free Haaland up. As soon as Kane has the ball and turns, Haaland would be running in-behind and Kane would find him.”

City playing Kane alongside Haaland would pretty much guarantee them more Premier League and Champions League titles, as they are two of the best goalscorers in the world alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Kane needs 48 more goals to overtake Alan Shearer and becomes the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer.

Speculation Kane could move to the Etihad is interesting given Real Madrid are constantly linked with a blockbuster swoop for Haaland.

Madrid want Haaland to be their next superstar signing if Vinicius Junior leaves, though City are determined to keep the Norwegian for the long run. City have done exceptionally well to tie him down to a huge contract that runs until June 2034.

While Kane’s signing would be a phenomenal move for City, it is likely he will head elsewhere in 2026.

We understand the England captain is thoroughly enjoying his record-breaking spell at Bayern but is also considering activating his escape hatch, presented to him via that €65m exit clause.

We revealed on November 3 that Spurs ‘expect’ Kane to return to north London in a sensational move.

Barcelona have made the 32-year-old their ‘first-choice target’ to replace Robert Lewandowski, but Spurs are leading the race as things stand.

City news: Interest in Newcastle ace; Haaland concern?

Meanwhile, our transfer insider Dean Jones says one Newcastle player has put himself in a ‘great situation’ amid interest from City.

Newcastle will try to tie him down to fresh terms, but City are watching developments closely.

Plus, an insider has revealed if City are concerned about losing Haaland to Madrid.