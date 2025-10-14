Elite Man City star ‘wants to leave’ for link-up with legendary manager

Manchester City icon Bernardo Silva is already preparing to leave the club in 2026 and wants to join one particular suitor, a presidential candidate has claimed, while TEAMtalk has assessed what could be next for Pep Guardiola’s midfield ranks.

Silva was linked with a move away from Man City during the most recent transfer window, but Guardiola ended such speculation by making him captain. The attacking midfielder is the first skipper to be handpicked by Guardiola in his entire coaching career, with the manager previously having relied upon player votes.

Silva has managed one assist in nine matches so far this season, though he is yet to open his goalscoring account.

Silva is aiming to guide City back to silverware after they endured a rare trophyless campaign in 2024-25 and fell down to third in the Premier League table.

But it remains to be seen whether the Etihad hero will continue playing under Guardiola beyond this season.

Silva’s contract expires in June, and both he and the club must decide whether a renewal is the right way forward.

Silva has already said he knows ‘exactly what I’m going to do’ next season, but he has yet to reveal this decision publicly.

According to Joao Noronha Lopes, who is up for the Benfica presidency, Silva’s next move looks set to be a return to Portugal.

Sitting down with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Lopes said: “He is a great player, one of Benfica’s biggest talents, and he wants to come.

“He has a contract with Manchester City, and he will be free to sign for another club in January.”

Silva grew up a Benfica fan and came through their academy ranks. However, he only made three first-team appearances before joining Monaco on a loan-to-buy deal in August 2014.

The playmaker would love to return to Benfica and lead them to success in his home country.

Although, it would be a slightly controversial move, as Silva would be swapping Guardiola for his arch nemesis Jose Mourinho, who was appointed Benfica boss in September.

On Mourinho, Lopes added: “Jose Mourinho is a great coach. He will be my coach. I have a structure that will create all the conditions for him to become champion.”

Man City ace picking up plenty of interest

Reports in Portugal claimed last month that Silva is ‘ready to sign’ for Benfica and is already in ‘advanced talks’ with Lopes.

We took a look at City’s potential midfield overhaul on Friday. Kalvin Phillips could leave alongside Silva, forcing City to enter the market for a new midfielder.

Of course, Tijjani Reijnders joined in the summer and has had a great start to his City career, but Guardiola may need more midfield reinforcements.

The Cityzens have been tipped to bid for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga amid concerns Rodri might be unable to get back to his former glory.

TEAMtalk has also analysed where Silva could go next, as Benfica are facing plenty of competition for his services.

We revealed on September 19 that Juventus are trying to sign the Premier League and Champions League winner in a statement deal.

Barcelona are also in the mix, while Saudi clubs Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah could all offer him mega contracts.

