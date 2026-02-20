Juventus eyeing elite Man City, Newcastle stars with talks ON

Juventus are trying to position themselves early in the battle to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, we can reveal.

The Portuguese star is set to see his contract at Man City expire at the end of the season and a free agent move is on the cards. Juve have begun to think about their proposal for the player at a time when they are also looking towards the Premier League to discover whether they could sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

Sources have told us that the club has already held two discussions with the player’s representatives to express their interest and assess his situation.

Juve are hoping to put together an ambitious summer transfer window plan, and at this stage Silva’s name continues to feature significantly, sources in Turin have confirmed.

There is long-mooted interest from Barcelona, while the player has been made aware of a potential move to Benfica, which would interest him.

Juve accept that they are not automatic leaders for his signature, but they are willing to retain contact and wait for the 31-year-old to take time over his decision.

Silva is ready to consider the next stage of his career and where he would be best-suited – and a return to Portugal cannot be ruled out.

Benfica was his first club before moving to Monaco and then City, and such a move is believed to hold appeal.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed on January 28 that Pep Guardiola is pushing City to finalise a new two-year contract for Silva.

But City have yet to strike an agreement with the six-time Premier League champion, giving his potential suitors hope.

Silva, Haaland both wanted

Graeme Bailey reported for us on Thursday that Juve are showing the most concrete interest in Silva and have made an approach to his camp.

He added that Atletico Madrid have entered discussions of their own, while Barcelona, Monaco and Saudi clubs are all in the mix, too.

City may have tied Erling Haaland down to a stunning new 10-year contract last January, but the striker has also been linked with a move.

Bailey revealed on Thursday that Paris Saint-Germain have made discreet enquiries about Haaland’s possible availability.

Haaland is still expected to move to Spain, should he push for a new challenge away from City, but PSG want to be kept in the loop.

The situation is not tied to Ousmane Dembele, who has fallen out with PSG and has been tipped to secure a move to the Premier League.

Man City: Trafford update; £70m Prem target

Meanwhile, our sources state that City would rather loan goalkeeper James Trafford out than sanction a permanent exit this summer.

Leeds United are among three top-flight clubs showing interest in the 23-year-old.

City are keen on signing a £70million-rated Premier League playmaker, and his side getting relegated would aid the deal significantly.