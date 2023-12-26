Man City bidding to overcome Man Utd, Chelsea in battle for Barcelona ace thanks to ace up their sleeve

Manchester City are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Alejandro Balde from Barcelona and could have the key to winning the battle, according to reports.

Amid their ongoing financial issues, Barcelona may have to cash in on some players next summer. Balde could be a candidate for them to sell after he developed from their academy and became a first team regular.

Sport explains that Man City, Chelsea and Man Utd are interested in the left-back. Specifically, Chelsea are the keenest suitors.

However, the Spanish source sends a reminder that Man City are already due to negotiate with Barcelona in the summer for the future of Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan in Catalonia.

Barcelona want to keep Cancelo, so Sport has suggested a scenario in which Man City use him as a makeweight in a bid for Balde.

It seems evident that Cancelo has no future at Man City after his falling out with Pep Guardiola a year ago. Therefore, after the Champions League holders already asked about Balde in the summer, a part-exchange deal could in theory benefit both clubs.

But Barcelona are still not overly keen on letting Balde go, especially after renewing his contract back in September until 2028 with a €1bn release clause, which indicates just how much they want to keep him.

The 20-year-old is said to be aware he has suitors in the Premier League, but Barcelona will attempt to block them unless they have to make one unplanned sale.

Balde has now made 73 appearances for Barcelona, scoring once and providing eight assists. He has also been capped seven times by the Spanish national team.

Xavi has used Balde in all but two of Barcelona’s matches this season in their La Liga title defence. He also picked him in all of their Champions League group matches, half as a starter and half as a substitute.

Why is Balde wanted in the Premier League?

Man City could arguably do with a more natural left-back, despite having a couple of left-footed centre-backs who can operate comfortably in Pep Guardiola’s fluid tactical system.

Meanwhile, rivals Man Utd had to deal with injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in the early stages of the season, prompting them to bring Sergio Reguilon in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Finally, there have been doubts about the long-term Chelsea futures of Ian Maatsen and Marc Cucurella, which may open up a vacancy in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for a left-back.

But Barcelona themselves do not have great depth in Balde’s position, especially if they bid farewell to former Chelsea man Marcos Alonso in 2024.

Therefore, clubs will have their work cut out to prise Balde away from his current club next year. But the widespread interest is unlikely to fade at this rate.

