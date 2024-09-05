Man City braced for damaging January exit as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr charge for ultra-reliable star

Cristiano Ronaldo is the driving force behind an expected January approach from Al-Nassr for Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic, and the eye-watering salary the Saudi side are willing to offer has been revealed.

Eyebrows were raised when Man City splashed out a package worth £30m to sign Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

There has never been any doubt the Croatian midfielder is a technically gifted and talented player, though Kovacic was aged 29 at the time. Furthermore, he wasn’t always a regular starter at Stamford Bridge while N’Golo Kante and Jorginho were on the books.

Nonetheless, Pep Guardiola was a huge admirer of Kovacic and believed his skillset would mesh well with his demands at the Etihad.

The move has since proven an inspired one, with Kovacic capable of playing in a deeper midfield role or in a more advanced position behind the striker.

Kovacic has rarely put a foot wrong since joining Man City and helped the club win their fourth successive Premier League title last term.

However, the return of Ilkay Gundogan – who Kovacic was originally signed to replace – has cast doubt over the Croatian’s future at the club.

Losing Kovacic even with Gundogan back in situ would be a bitter pill to swallow for Man City. Guardiola’s side regularly challenge for trophies on at least four fronts and ultra-reliable squad players like Kovacic are essential to their ambitions.

But according to CBS Sports reporter, James Benge, Kovacic is in line to receive a truly mind-boggling contract offer in January.

Al-Nassr want Mateo Kovacic in January

Benge reported Al-Nassr – the Saudi Arabian side where Cristiano Ronaldo plays – registered their interest in Kovacic in late-August.

Per the reporter, Al-Nassr were even prepared to offer Kovacic a gigantic weekly wage of $1million (£760,000 / €902,000) had they been able to offload Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca.

Of course, the late-summer move did not come to pass and Kovacic remained in Manchester. But per Benge, a fresh approach at the behest of Ronaldo is expected in January.

Ronaldo is described as ‘pushing’ Al-Nassr officials to bring Kovacic on board and it’s stated the club would be willing to offer even more than $1million per week when the winter window opens.

Ronaldo leading charge for Kovacic

Al-Nassr and Ronaldo are said to view the potential addition of Kovacic as a ‘transformative’ one.

At this stage in his career, the 39-year-old Ronaldo is heavily reliant on service and a technically gifted and creative player like Kovacic could help to ensure Ronaldo remains an effective frontman.

Kovacic is contracted to Man City until 2027, meaning a sizeable transfer fee would be required to unlock a deal.

CBS Sports did not divulge how much Al-Nassr were willing to pay at the end of the summer window.

However, the report did state: ‘sources close to the club indicate that the fee they were prepared to pay on deadline day would have been one of the most expensive ever paid by a Saudi club.’

For context, Saudi sides have completed 10 transfers worth a minimum of €40m (£33.7m / $44.4m). CBS Sports’ claims would seem to suggest any Kovacic bid would be worth north of that sum.

January exit could impact title race

Man City have shown a willingness to sell important players if the money is right in recent years.

Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez were both sold to Saudi Arabian sides, while Julian Alvarez netted City a club-record package worth £82m (€95m $105m) when moving to Atletico Madrid.

Nonetheless, losing an ultra-reliable player like Kovacic mid-season would be a blow to Man City.

Even if they used the money to sign a worthy replacement, there is no guarantee the new face beds in quickly and makes the same level of impact Kovacic would.

With Arsenal expected to launch another title charge and Liverpool looking the business under Arne Slot, Man City will have to think carefully if and when Al-Nassr bid for Kovacic in January.

