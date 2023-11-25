Man City chasing Argentine playmaker whose price has skyrocketed after dismantling Brazil

Manchester City have joined Real Madrid and PSG in pursuing an Argentine phenom who humbled Brazil, and who he favours joining has come to light.

Man City are no strangers to signing promising young stars straight from South America. Gabriel Jesus was plucked from Palmeiras back in 2017, while Julian Alvarez arrived from River Plate in 2022.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Pep Guardiola’s side once again have their sights set on raiding River Plate.

The report states City – as well as Real Madrid and PSG – are all on the trail of Argentine sensation, Claudio Echeverri.

The 17-year-old made his senior River Plate debut earlier in 2023, though it’s on the international stage where he’s building his reputation.

Indeed, The FIFA Under-17s World Cup is currently taking place in Indonesia and Argentina’s U17s dumped Brazil’s U17s out at the quarter final stage on Friday.

Argentina won 3-0 to set up a semi-final clash with with Germany. All three goals in the Brazil humbling were scored by Echererri who is captaining the side.

The right-footer operates primarily in an attacking midfield role and is earning rave reviews for his displays in the tournament.

Echeverri’s hat-trick against Brazil has seen him match fellow Argentine Agustin Ruberto as the competition’s joint-top scorer with five goals.

City, PSG and Real are all now understood to be chasing his signature in 2024 and as you might expect, his price tag ballooned.

Echeverri value skyrockets; preferred destination named

River Plate reportedly valued Echeverri around the €20m mark prior to his exploits at the U17 World Cup. In lieu of his stellar displays, it’s claimed his valuation has now ‘skyrocketed’, though AS stop short of naming a new figure.

On the subject of where Echeverri might go, it’s actually claimed his preferred destination would be Barcelona. That’s despite Barcelona not being named as one of the clubs courting the player.

Echeverri’s hero is Argentine icon Lionel Messi and as such, it’s Barcelona who he dreams of representing.

The youngster is quoted as saying: “In addition to River, I would like to play for Barca.

“I am a big fan of Messi and I saw him play in Barcelona, ​​so I have had this team inside me since I was very young.”

But if Barcelona don’t enter the frame, Man City will be among three heavyweights waiting to pounce.

DON’T MISS: ‘We could be looking at 50, 60 or 70’ – Man City tipped for crazy points deduction after Everton punishment