Man City, Chelsea face fresh competition for Serie A maestro as Pep Guardiola eyes Rodri cover

Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in Torino defensive midfielder Samuele Ricci and reports suggest that AC Milan have joined the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old reportedly features on the Cityzens’ shortlist of midfield targets as they look to bring in cover for injured star Rodri, while he is also admired by the Blues.

Some outlets have even claimed that Man City have opened talks over the acquisition of Ricci, who is valued in the region of €30m (£25.1m /

According to a report from Milan Live, Man City and Chelsea will have to contend with competition from AC Milan for Ricci, who are ‘prioritising’ the signing of a new midfielder in January.

Manager Paulo Fonseca isn’t convinced by his current back up midfield options of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, formerly of Chelsea, and Yunus Musah, so wants more competition for the duo. Ismael Bennacer’s injury has also added to the problems in the middle of the park for Milan.

Ricci has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Serie A thanks to his recent performances for Torino, while he’s also been rewarded with a spot in the Italian national team.

It certainly wouldn’t be a shock to see bids arrive for Ricci in January given the level of interest in his signature.

Man City, Chelsea linked with ‘very good’ Serie A star

Ricci was asked in a recent interview about the reported interest in him from Man City, and said he remains focused on performing well for Torino.

“I’ve learned to understand a little: as soon as you do well, lots of things come out. They’re nice, but you shouldn’t let it get to your head. I still have to improve on many things,” Ricci told Sky Sport Italia.

“I look at them, friends send me articles. However, I think more about concrete things and that is the green rectangle [pitch].”

And Torino director Davide Vagnati has tipped Ricci to succeed wherever he goes.

“The boy was very good at believing in his work,” Vagnati, who oversaw the signing of Ricci from Empoli in 2022, explained.

“He did a lot, he grew a lot from a physical-muscular point of view, from what his technical qualities and vision of the game are, he already had them. He has improved in that, and I think he can play with any coach in any league.”

Man City draw up midfielder shortlist – sources

As we exclusively revealed last month, Man City have already begun scouring the market for midfield targets following Rodri’s injury.

TEAMtalk understands that the club’s recruitment chiefs have shortlisted Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, Atalanta’s Ederson and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as targets.

Man City are also interested in Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, who has been superb since leaving Blackburn Rovers for the Eagles in January this year.

Wharton is viewed by the Cityzens’ recruitment chiefs as someone who could fill in for Rodri in the short-term, and also has the potential to replace him in the long-term.

Meanwhile, sources have told us that Chelsea are not expecting a busy January transfer window as Enzo Maresca is happy with his current squad.

The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and for the first time in a long time, look like they could compete for trophies.

We believe it is unlikely, therefore, that Chelsea will splash the cash on Ricci or any other midfielder this summer, but it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming months.

