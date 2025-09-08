Manchester City have been sent transfer advice, with a pundit questioning why they did not beat Arsenal to a summer signing and also backing the sale of Etihad icon Bernardo Silva.

Last season showed Pep Guardiola that he needed to reinvigorate his Man City squad with new signings, and that is exactly what he has done. Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis all arrived in January, and a host more players joined over the summer.

Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Sverre Nypan, James Trafford, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marcus Bettinelli were all signed, with City spending over £185million.

Guardiola does not like working with a bloated squad and this saw players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker, James McAtee and Ilkay Gundogan leave.

On The Football Exchange podcast, Troy Deeney claimed City should have signed Cristhian Mosquera before Arsenal to help move on from the likes of John Stones and Ruben Dias.

“Centre-backs… maybe one of the guys that Arsenal signed at centre-back,” the former striker said. “Who’s the guy who came in? Mosquera?

“Maybe him because John Stones and Dias have been great, but they look now like they’ve lost like a yard on their step, like they’re scared to sprint before they get injured.”

Deeney also told City to offload Silva in the next stage of their squad revamp, despite all the midfielder has done for the club.

“It also feels to me like – again, this is difficult because I’ve been at a club for a long time, but like a Bernardo Silva,” he added.

“He has to be moved on because Gundogan’s gone now, and Ederson’s gone.”

Man City must make Bernardo Silva decision

Silva was linked with Barcelona once again over the summer, while Saudi club Al-Hilal also expressed interest in landing him.

However, Silva had already been named City captain by Guardiola, and he opted to stay at the Etihad to fulfil such duties.

The Cityzens must soon decide whether to offer Silva a new contract, as his current deal expires in June 2026.

The Portugal star has been a fantastic servant for City, having scored 72 goals in 410 appearances across all competitions.

Silva has played a crucial role in City winning plenty of silverware under Guardiola, including one Champions League, six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

