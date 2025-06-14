Man City have set their latest stance on the future of Jack Grealish

Manchester City have started to formulate a back-up plan if no one buys Jack Grealish after their asking price for the attacking midfielder was revealed ahead of making their fifth signing of the summer.

Grealish hasn’t travelled with Man City for the Club World Cup and it seems his days are numbered at the Etihad Stadium. After a paltry two goal contributions in the Premier League last season, the 29-year-old needs a new challenge, since he no longer looks up to standard for Pep Guardiola’s evolving side.

With two years left on his contract, City are hoping to cash in on Grealish this summer. However, it’s inevitable they will be making a loss on the £100m they spent to sign him from Aston Villa four years ago.

Now, according to The Guardian, City have set an asking price of £50m for Grealish. But even that price drop might not be enough to tempt suitors to bid.

With that in mind, the report claims City ‘may consider a loan’ exit for Grealish, bearing in mind they haven’t received any offers yet.

A loan exit could open up a world of opportunities for City’s no.10. For example, TEAMtalk has previously revealed Everton are interested in Grealish and would prefer a loan.

The same has been said for Newcastle United, who can offer Grealish a continuation of his involvement in the Champions League.

A caveat could still be Grealish’s £300,000-per-week wages, which other clubs would likely be reluctant to cover in full. City may need to subsidise a portion of his salary if he leaves on loan.

However, it’s starting to look like a loan may become the most viable solution.

Man City transfer news: Next signing to push Grealish further away

City have already had an active summer transfer window, picking up from where they left off after a transformative January market.

Among their main signings so far have been forward-thinking midfielders Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders, in addition to new left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

A fifth signing is on the way as well after a deal was agreed to sign Norwegian talent Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg.

While Nypan doesn’t play in as advanced a position as Grealish, he will add further to City’s midfield options and that won’t do the club’s record signing any favours.

In the latest update from Fabrizio Romano, it’s been confirmed that Nypan will take his medical on Monday ahead of his City move.

Rosenborg will receive €15m for the 18-year-old after all the relevant documents were signed off.

