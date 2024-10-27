Man City ‘definitely’ want to sign long-term Man Utd target as Barcelona transfer battle ignites

Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly interested in FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who has previously been heavily linked with Manchester United.

The Cityzens could lose first choice shot-stopper Ederson next year amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and are eyeing potential replacements.

Man Utd held concrete interest in Costa during their hunt to replace David de Gea. There was talk of Costa heading to Old Trafford in a big-money deal, but the transfer never materialised as Andre Onana joined.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Man City and Barcelona are big admirers of Costa and it’s claimed that they could sign him for €45m (£37.5m / $48.6m).

The report claims that Barcelona are ‘determined’ to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of next season, due to the uncertainty surrounding Inaki Pena.

The Catalans have signed veteran star Wojciech Szczesny to provide more cover for the injured Marc ter Stegen, who has no guarantee of breaking back into the starting XI next season. Szczesny is only a stop-gap solution though and is expected to retire next summer.

Costa is considered Barcelona’s top goalkeeper target but they face a challenge to sign him as Man City ‘definitely’ want to sign him, per the report.

Man City eye swoop for long-term Man Utd target

Man City’s pursuit of Costa comes amid speculation surrounding the future of City star Ederson.

Saudi club Al-Ittihad tried hard to sign the elite keeper over the summer but never met City’s asking price for him. The Saudis remain undeterred though and are expected to try again next summer.

The Brazilian international had reached an agreement on a lucrative contract sent by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), who negotiated on behalf of Al-Ittihad.

Guardiola was unwilling to part ways with Ederson at the time but with the 31-year-old’s contract set to expire in 2026, next summer may present City’s last chance to get a significant transfer fee for him.

City slapped a €50m (£42.1m) price tag on Ederson over the summer and are expected to demand similar for him again. His departure could trigger a move for Costa to replace him.

Barcelona will be tough to beat in the race but their ongoing financial troubles would give City an advantage should Guardiola’s side choose to make a move.

Meanwhile, City are looking to sign a new right-back to replace club captain Kyle Walker, who is reaching the end of his career at the age of 34.

Reports suggest that they have identified Tottenham star Pedro Porro as one of their top targets and are ‘laying the groundwork’ ahead of a potential transfer.

Spurs certainly won’t allow Porro to leave on the cheap though and will demand a minimum of £80m for his sale. City will face competition from Real Madrid for Porro, however.

Madrid are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old as a possible replacement for Dani Carvajal in case they are unable to sign Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It remains to be seen whether Porro would be happy to re-join City, having failed to make a single senior appearance when previously on their books.

In other news, Newcastle could reportedly join City in the race for Barcelona winger Raphinha, who has been in sensational form this season.

We understand that the Cityzens are big admirers of the former Leeds United man but will face fierce competition from Al-Nassr for his signature.

